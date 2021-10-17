Wadena-curious? These homes are on the market

(Wadena, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wadena will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

209 Lincoln Avenue Sw, Wadena, 56482 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,348 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This impressive home is full of pleasant surprises inside and out. A full basement, main level and split second story create tons of space and unique areas of this home unlike any other. Upstairs, an elegant master bedroom/bathroom with shower and tub are the main highlights; however, a huge guest room and two spare bedrooms are also charming. And don't forget the hidden room, a classic behind-behind-the-bookshelf setup! This home leaves out nothing that one would want in such a large, impressive layout. The main floor includes a full living room, family room/ formal dining room, professional-looking office, spacious kitchen and bright backyard views. Downstairs, adults and children alike can appreciate the wide-open spaces, entertainment areas large enough for foozball and pool, a wet bar and yet another spare bedroom.

603 4Th Street Nw, Wadena, 56482 2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1942

NEEDS TLC. GREAT STARTER HOME, DOWNSIZING HOME OR JUST A GREAT INVESTMENT

