Licking, MO

Top homes for sale in Licking

 6 days ago

(Licking, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Licking. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBwQu_0cU42vhM00

17251 Spring Creek Road, Beulah, 65542

3 Beds 3 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2004

PRICE IMPROVEMENT!! This beauty sits on approximately 58 ac m/l, and it won't last long! This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, basement, and 4 garage spaces! The master bath has a separate jetted tub, shower, and double sinks! This kitchen is a chef's dream, it offers a wall oven, gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances! The dining room leads out to the deck, which has a pergola and inset hot tub! Out in the spacious yard, there is a shed and plenty of room to garden! The detached garage, which is 2 of the 4 spaces, has a workshop area and comes with electricity! This isolated and secluded area is just 30 minutes from FLW or Rolla. Many advantages to this wooded property for wildlife viewing and recreation. Book that showing soon!

For open house information, contact Matt Smith, EXP Realty LLC at 573-451-2020

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21034909)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZFr7_0cU42vhM00

136 Sackett Street, Licking, 65542

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in this ranch style home located inside city limits on a double corner lot with plenty of room for your garden, two blocks from school. Detached garage, storage shed nice shade tree. Some upgrades have been completed in the house and it is ready for new owners. Priced at $69,900

For open house information, contact Leanna Bryson, Ed Green Realty at 573-674-2115

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60193454)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6iTI_0cU42vhM00

205 Orchard Street, Raymondville, 65555

3 Beds 2 Baths | $78,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Located in the quiet town of Raymondville this 1144 sf home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, a spacious living room and an eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage. The covered front porch provides an extra living space. A new roof in 2021, hard board siding, and fiber optic internet are added benefits! Conveniently located near the school. Property is sold "as is" owner to make no repairs. VIP 4205

For open house information, contact Beverly Hurd, VIP Properties at 573-729-7622

Copyright © 2021 South Central Board of Realtors-MO. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBRMO-21054668)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNGyv_0cU42vhM00

131 Maple Avenue, Licking, 65542

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1970

2 BR, 1 Bath & 1/2, LR, DR, Kit & Utility Room in this ranch style home with central Heat & Air on a large city lot with city utilities. Large shade trees in the back yard with a concrete patio and a 7 X 8 storage shed. The HVAC system and hot water heater, new in 2019. Steel siding makes the outside pretty much maintenance free. Ready for new owners and priced at $89,900

For open house information, contact Leann Green, Ed Green Realty at 573-674-2115

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60201383)

Licking, MO
ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

