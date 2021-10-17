Top homes for sale in Licking

(Licking, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Licking. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

17251 Spring Creek Road, Beulah, 65542 3 Beds 3 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2004

PRICE IMPROVEMENT!! This beauty sits on approximately 58 ac m/l, and it won't last long! This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, basement, and 4 garage spaces! The master bath has a separate jetted tub, shower, and double sinks! This kitchen is a chef's dream, it offers a wall oven, gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances! The dining room leads out to the deck, which has a pergola and inset hot tub! Out in the spacious yard, there is a shed and plenty of room to garden! The detached garage, which is 2 of the 4 spaces, has a workshop area and comes with electricity! This isolated and secluded area is just 30 minutes from FLW or Rolla. Many advantages to this wooded property for wildlife viewing and recreation. Book that showing soon!

136 Sackett Street, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in this ranch style home located inside city limits on a double corner lot with plenty of room for your garden, two blocks from school. Detached garage, storage shed nice shade tree. Some upgrades have been completed in the house and it is ready for new owners. Priced at $69,900

205 Orchard Street, Raymondville, 65555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $78,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Located in the quiet town of Raymondville this 1144 sf home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, a spacious living room and an eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage. The covered front porch provides an extra living space. A new roof in 2021, hard board siding, and fiber optic internet are added benefits! Conveniently located near the school. Property is sold "as is" owner to make no repairs. VIP 4205

131 Maple Avenue, Licking, 65542 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1970

2 BR, 1 Bath & 1/2, LR, DR, Kit & Utility Room in this ranch style home with central Heat & Air on a large city lot with city utilities. Large shade trees in the back yard with a concrete patio and a 7 X 8 storage shed. The HVAC system and hot water heater, new in 2019. Steel siding makes the outside pretty much maintenance free. Ready for new owners and priced at $89,900

