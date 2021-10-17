Morris-curious? These homes are on the market

(Morris, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morris. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

210 E 7Th Street, Morris, 56267 4 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This move in ready 4 bed, 3 bath home is located on a large corner lot featuring a partially fenced yard and oversized heated/insulated 2 stall garage. Many recent updates include new windows, flooring on mail level, water heater & softener. Hand crafted kitchen island and dining table & benches are included. The basement set up could be a great apartment for extra income. From the moment you walk in it feels like home!

112 W 7Th Street, Morris, 56267 3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Clean and ready to go! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with newer windows, newer siding, new central air unit, natural woodwork, and oversized closets! Basement is unfinished but solid.

115 W 8Th Street, Morris, 56267 4 Beds 2 Baths | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Lots of potential with this investment property in need of some TLC. It comes with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central air, steel siding, and located on a corner lot with a fenced yard. Come see the potential for yourself.

3 N Court Street, Morris, 56267 3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spacious 3 bedroom house walking distance to the school! Tons of updates including new central AC, furnace, water heater, concrete driveway, and much more! Over 2100 finished square feet, 3 bathrooms, large master bedroom, and 2 large living rooms for entertaining. The quiet backyard is fenced-in and has a patio area and storage shed. Property also boasts an over-sized garage with tons of storage and a work bench. Come take a look today!

