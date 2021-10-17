Morris-curious? These homes are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Morris, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morris. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztxiC_0cU42jLs00

210 E 7Th Street, Morris, 56267

4 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This move in ready 4 bed, 3 bath home is located on a large corner lot featuring a partially fenced yard and oversized heated/insulated 2 stall garage. Many recent updates include new windows, flooring on mail level, water heater & softener. Hand crafted kitchen island and dining table & benches are included. The basement set up could be a great apartment for extra income. From the moment you walk in it feels like home!

For open house information, contact Ami Bonrud, Realty Executives Alex H S at 320-763-4255

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6073693)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIRRP_0cU42jLs00

112 W 7Th Street, Morris, 56267

3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Clean and ready to go! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with newer windows, newer siding, new central air unit, natural woodwork, and oversized closets! Basement is unfinished but solid.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Riley, Prairie Real Estate at 320-589-2159

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6081991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SKTn_0cU42jLs00

115 W 8Th Street, Morris, 56267

4 Beds 2 Baths | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Lots of potential with this investment property in need of some TLC. It comes with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central air, steel siding, and located on a corner lot with a fenced yard. Come see the potential for yourself.

For open house information, contact Jason Reed, Prairie Real Estate at 320-589-2159

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6021456)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qo5r_0cU42jLs00

3 N Court Street, Morris, 56267

3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spacious 3 bedroom house walking distance to the school! Tons of updates including new central AC, furnace, water heater, concrete driveway, and much more! Over 2100 finished square feet, 3 bathrooms, large master bedroom, and 2 large living rooms for entertaining. The quiet backyard is fenced-in and has a patio area and storage shed. Property also boasts an over-sized garage with tons of storage and a work bench. Come take a look today!

For open house information, contact Mitchell Rohloff, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6096822)

