On the hunt for a home in Osceola? These houses are on the market

(Osceola, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Osceola. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

323 E Grant Street, Osceola, 50213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Come check out this charmer located in the heart of Osceola! This home is a 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 1800 square feet of space. You will certainly love the spacious kitchen. The outdoor space includes a 2 car garage with a shop attached to the back. The spacious yard provides some quiet after a long days work. With a little effort you can make this home yours! All information obtained from seller and public records.

220 N East Street, Osceola, 50213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,523 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This great home has all the major stuff done! New siding, roof, windows, doors, large 8’x20’ deck, plus many more updates. This nice sized lot (0.375 acre) includes a beautiful pond view across the way, a fire pit area, & fenced in backyard. The tuck under 2 car garage has workshop area and larger 18’ wide door. The kitchen updates include painted white cabinets, new granite sink, updated hardware, & the island brings extra prep space/seating area. 2nd deck is accessed by slider off of the dining area and measures 14’x16’ (pool & hot tub negotiable). Kitchen appliances updated in 2017 (this includes refrigerator in basement & excludes the refrigerator currently in kitchen). The lower level has family room w/fireplace, utilities, laundry, partial bath and is a walkout. Upper level contains great sized primary bedroom (14’x14’), 2 good sized bedrooms (10’x14’ each), and bathroom newly done by Bath Fitters. Water softener (2016) & Nest thermostat stay. Schedule your showing today!

1686 270Th Avenue, Osceola, 50213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,700 | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 2006

You don't want to miss this acreage sharing Iowa's country side. Located just west of Osceola, north of Hwy 34, near Osceola's airport. When you arrive you are welcomed into the great room with all hard surface flooring. Large updated Kitchen with island and Waterfall Granite Countertops. Master Suite with Full Tiled Shower and Jet Tub. 9' Foundation for future finish basement. With over 15 acres of Iowa's country side you have plenty of room to grow. Plenty of storage in the 40x60 outbuilding featuring oversized doors and ceilings and concrete thick enough for a semi. Perfect for the hobbies. We are also including an extra “school house” for guests, kids, or that home business. Well landscaped, move in ready. All information obtained from Seller and public records.

