On the hunt for a home in Port St Joe? These houses are on the market

(Port St Joe, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port St Joe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

317 E Reid Ave, Wewahitchka, 32465 3 Beds 3 Baths | $298,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,045 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Great location, well maintained home, family owned since it was built. In the heart of Wewahitchka, 3 blocks to Lake Alice Park. Seller states Pipes were all replaced approximately 1 yr. ago and Roof & Heating/Cooling approximately 2 yrs ago. This home has 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Fl. Room, Large Screened Patio & 2 car carport. Adjacent building with shed and room possibly for boat & car. Retro 50's & 60's atmosphere with Solid Heart Pine featured in the Living, Dining, Kitchen & Cabinets. Original Oak flooring in 2 bedrooms and under the carpet in other areas (was only about 6 yrs old when carpet was installed). For the sportsman only about 2 min. to the Chipola River & Dead Lakes, 20 min to Howard Creek. Beach Lovers about 22 mi. to Mexico Bch. Property has 50' frontage onto Sawmill Rd.

111 Sabal Cir, Cape San Blas, 32456 1 Bed 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1986

GULFVIEW 1 BR / 2 BA , townhome in exclusive Barrier Dunes. Barrier Dunes is a gated gulf side gated beach community located on the north end of Cape San Blas. Barrier Dunes has four beach accesses, two swimming pools, tennis courts w/pickle ball, playground, and paved roads with street lights. Located less than a 2 minute walk to the beach, this townhome has all the amenities to make this a perfect beach retreat or vacation rental! The spacious floor plan for the first level includes living, dining, bay window w/window seat, full bathroom w/stackable laundry and full size kitchen w/bar. The master bedroom is on the entire second level. Open deck with gulf view. The master bathroom has a separate shower and garden tub. There is a large closet as well. New roof in 2019.

231 Nan Nook Rd, Mexico Beach, 32456 3 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This single story 3 bed/ 2 bath home is just a short walk to the beach as well as the city park w/ pickleball courts, tennis/basketball courts & a playground. Luxury Vinyl plank throughout the house, perfect for a beach house. The kitchen has butcher block counters/ stainless appliances and has access out to the huge covered patio for outside dining! The master suite easily accommodates a king bed. The 1st guest bedroom accommodates a queen + twin and 2 twins are in the 2nd guest bedroom. Both bathrooms have been updated with beautiful vanities. This home is very comfortable to live in!!! Selling furnished and equipped as shown. Brand New HVAC 2021. Roof 2011. Hurricane Repairs: partial sheetrock + R38 insulation throughout.

8479 Cr 386 N, Wewahitchka, 32465 4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with both baths just renovated, large kitchen with new appliances and faucet, new paint in 3 bedrooms, kitchen and bathrooms , new windows, and roof. This property also comes with a workshop that has power, along with two chain link fenced areas. A minor replat which will contain the back 1/2 acer being sold separately once contingencies on contract are past. If you would like the entire parcel, then the purchase price will be $199,000. This lot has boat access to the deep Wetappo Creek at the end of Spruce which empties into the intracoastal waterway leading to Panama City, Apalachicola, St Joseph's Bay on the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Finally, this parcel and two other parcels on Spruce Street own 19' on the river. Mexico Beach is a 15 minute drive if you prefer to relax on the white sandy beach

