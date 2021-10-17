Check out these homes on the Brady market now

(Brady, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brady will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

277 County Rd 162, Brady, 76825 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in None

This property is near Brady Lake. 10.59 acres with good coverage and completely fenced. 2BR/1BA home, metal carport, large metal shop/barn.

525 Us Highway 283, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in None

Country home on 4+/- Acres close to Brady. Three bedrooms, one bath. It has a fireplace, metal roof, large back and front porch, several small sheds and buildings. House needs some remodeling. $175,000 We strive to represent all properties accurately. All information contained herein has been obtained from sources deemed reliable. However, no warranty or guarantee is made as to the accuracy of the information. Buyer's brokers must be identified on the first contact, and must accompany buying prospect on first showing to be allowed the possibility of fee participation. If this condition is not met, fee participation will be at sole discretion of this firm. NO Trespassing on property.

1801 S Pine, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,979 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Cool. Retro. Affordable. This 1979 square foot* remodel features three bedrooms and two baths under central heat and air with ceiling fans throughout. Open concept with hardwood floored living and dining centered on a gas fireplace. Separated from the upper level by two cut stone planters, the lower living area features really cool terrazzo floors. The galley style kitchen has a breakfast nook and is equipped with an electric stove oven plus a vented hood and a stainless sink with two compartments. Also included with the home is a backyard privacy fence, a small storage shed, and a three space carport with additional storage.

873 E Us Hwy 190, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Farm | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and has an updated kitchen! The large living room has a stand-alone heater that will make wintertime such a joy. The master is huge and features an in suite and large guest bedrooms. The updated kitchen has gorgeous cabinetry. The utility room is also a great feature to this home! Attached 2-car carport with storage. Additionally, is a multiple room building with a porch. It was previously used as office and storage but with a little “elbow grease” this would make a great extra living space! Attached additional covered parking spaces. Other Improvements include a 520 sq foot metal barn. Plus pens and an additional covered barn and multiple pastures.

