CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Disputanta, VA

Check out these Disputanta homes on the market

Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 6 days ago

(Disputanta, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Disputanta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AF2km_0cU42Jb600

3432 Courthouse Road, Hopewell, 23860

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Back on market due to NO FAULT OF SELLER. Attention First Time Home Buyers or Investors looking to expand their portfolio. Well maintained Vinyl Rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large Eat-in Kitchen with pantry and Laundry Closet access. Primary Bedroom with full Bath (shower). New Heat Pump September 2021. Close to I-295, shopping, and Fort Lee.

For open house information, contact Ronnie Joswick, Ingram & Assoc Hopewell at 804-458-9873

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2124885)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQkHY_0cU42Jb600

108 Pine Tree Court, Prince George, 23875

4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath tri-level home located in the Heart of Prince George in a cul-de-sac! This home features a huge backyard with a large 18' x 11' back deck. You will love the oversized detached 3 car garage with a separate workshop area! This well-maintained property has updated flooring on the 1st level, updated bathrooms and 2 spacious living rooms. The 4th bedroom is set up with built in cabinets and makes the perfect office space for working from home! Just minutes from Prince George Courthouse and County buildings, Scott Memorial Park, LL Beazley Elementary School, and Fort Lee! This is a house you definitely don't want to me miss!!!

For open house information, contact Mary Sturt, Front Door Realty Group LLC at 804-748-7777

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2129425)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6OeL_0cU42Jb600

Lot B Courtland, Carson, 23842

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,750 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this awesome home that is waiting for you to customize it and make it your own. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The open floor plan boast a gorgeous entry way that leaves into the kitchen/family room. The eat-in kitchen will not disappoint. The gorgeous 5 acres in conveniently located close to 95 and 295. Customize your home to add your own touches!

For open house information, contact Ashley Oakley, Hometown Realty at 804-796-9400

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2122953)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPDWf_0cU42Jb600

2813 Pickett Street, Hopewell, 23860

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,950 | Single Family Residence | 787 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in Hopewell with stunning wood flooring, new fixtures and fresh paint! Living area leads to a side porch, perfect for outdoor living. Kitchen equip with brand new cabinetry, stainless range, large double sink and new countertops with separate attached utility space. Bathroom has new fixtures, vanity and flooring! Living area leads to side porch, perfect for outdoor living and a large back yard with storage shed for anything you can image. Schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Dustin Olverson, EXP Realty LLC at 804-729-5188

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2125719)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Disputanta, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Flooring#Home Buyers#Vinyl Rancher#Laundry Closet#Ingram Assoc Hopewell
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Disputanta Journal

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta, VA
30
Followers
288
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy