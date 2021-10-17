Check out these Disputanta homes on the market

(Disputanta, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Disputanta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3432 Courthouse Road, Hopewell, 23860 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Back on market due to NO FAULT OF SELLER. Attention First Time Home Buyers or Investors looking to expand their portfolio. Well maintained Vinyl Rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large Eat-in Kitchen with pantry and Laundry Closet access. Primary Bedroom with full Bath (shower). New Heat Pump September 2021. Close to I-295, shopping, and Fort Lee.

108 Pine Tree Court, Prince George, 23875 4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath tri-level home located in the Heart of Prince George in a cul-de-sac! This home features a huge backyard with a large 18' x 11' back deck. You will love the oversized detached 3 car garage with a separate workshop area! This well-maintained property has updated flooring on the 1st level, updated bathrooms and 2 spacious living rooms. The 4th bedroom is set up with built in cabinets and makes the perfect office space for working from home! Just minutes from Prince George Courthouse and County buildings, Scott Memorial Park, LL Beazley Elementary School, and Fort Lee! This is a house you definitely don't want to me miss!!!

Lot B Courtland, Carson, 23842 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,750 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this awesome home that is waiting for you to customize it and make it your own. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The open floor plan boast a gorgeous entry way that leaves into the kitchen/family room. The eat-in kitchen will not disappoint. The gorgeous 5 acres in conveniently located close to 95 and 295. Customize your home to add your own touches!

2813 Pickett Street, Hopewell, 23860 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,950 | Single Family Residence | 787 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in Hopewell with stunning wood flooring, new fixtures and fresh paint! Living area leads to a side porch, perfect for outdoor living. Kitchen equip with brand new cabinetry, stainless range, large double sink and new countertops with separate attached utility space. Bathroom has new fixtures, vanity and flooring! Living area leads to side porch, perfect for outdoor living and a large back yard with storage shed for anything you can image. Schedule a private showing today!

