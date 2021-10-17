Top homes for sale in Fort Plain

(Fort Plain, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Plain. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

115 Maple Ave, Canajoharie, 13317 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Immaculate Colonial home with many new updates. Beautiful tile floor in the kitchen and breakfast area matches the timeless carriage house kitchen. This home is a classic and is listed on the village historical list. Bedroom downstairs can easily be converted to a den or office turning it back to a 3 bedroom. Great back yard with inground pool and covered patio. It may not be the season right now but when summer comes you can entertain your friends and family and have plenty of room to park them in the oversized paved driveway. Watch as the leaves turn on your Maple trees and have all the neighbors envy the landscaped lawn as they go by. Have kids? What a great home, close to the Elementary, Middle and High schools. If they are involved in any school activity you will be happy not to have to run them there afterwards. Yes, they are that close! Little league field is also close by. Call for your appointment today!

123 Church St, Sharon Springs, 13459 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 1860

2 BR home...possibly 3, situated between Cobleskill and Canajoharie. EZ access to Route 20 and I-88. This home has so much potential. It has 7.3 acres with it along with a 34 x 48 barn w/ 20 x 40 extension. The barn has been professionally reinforced. Years ago, a previous owner had a little antique shop in it. Sharon Springs School District

99 Montgomery Street, Canajoharie, 13317 6 Beds 3 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming village home is occupied by artists who have utilized the space creatively. The lovely hardwood floors, have all been redone where they existed. Where there was carpet, new hardwood was installed. A pretty white (vinyl) picket fence was added with tons of beautiful perennials. The woodwork in this home is gorgeous, not a dark patina but lighter oak looking one. New gutters, hot water heater and a very unique pellet stove add to the charm. The Small apartment can provide a place for a family member, a friend or tenant. Village living means close to shopping, restaurants, the art gallery and library, medical and the bike path! Owner is actively looking for a property to move to.

759 Co Hwy 54, Cherry Valley, 13320 1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,000 | Cabin | 532 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Looking to join the Tiny House Movement? This tiny house off-grid country retreat with beautiful views is set atop Â±6.26 Acres. Private hilltop refuge with cozy furnished and decorated cabin built in 2018. This tiny house has a comfortable living room with open staircase, propane stove, and slider to covered porch with views of the rolling hills. Galley kitchen, bath with shower, and one upstairs bedroom with balcony. Sustainably designed and built with timbers salvaged from 150-year-old barns that were on the property, solar power, and wind turbine, and rainwater collection system. Great land with stands of mixed woods, open field, and abundant wildlife. Cherry Valley-Springfield School. A great buy! This property offers privacy and seclusion coupled with the opportunity to experience all that Otsego County offers, including Cooperstown - "America's Most Perfect Village". Its finest include Otsego Lake - the legendary "Glimmerglass" of James Fenimore Cooper's Leatherstocking Tales, The Otesaga Resort Hotel and the legendary 18-hole championship Leatherstocking Golf Course, The National Baseball Hall of Fame, historic Doubleday Field, Fenimore Art Museum, The Farmers' Museum, The Glimmerglass Festival, Clark Sports Center, Bassett Hospital, Brewery Ommegang, SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College, many fine shops, restaurants, and State Parks. Located just a few minutes from the Village of Cherry Valley, minutes to Glimmerglass Opera and Otsego Lake, convenient to Cooperstown, Oneonta, and NYS Thruway. 3-1/2 hours to NYC.

