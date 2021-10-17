Alva-curious? These homes are on the market

(Alva, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alva than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

219 Maple, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This home located at 219 Maple has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and features 1423 sqft Â± Wood Pellet Stove NO Stairs Attached Carport Storage Shed Spacious Dining & Kitchen Area Designated Utility Area

For open house information, contact Rachel Stephenson Spellman, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

303 9Th Street, Alva, 73717 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Super cute home across the street from Alva Middle School and close to downtown Alva! GREAT Location with a large lot! *2 Bedrooms *1 remodeled Bathroom *1134 Sqft Â± *Hardwood Floors *Large corner Lot *Cute Kitchen *Designated Dining Room *Sliding Doors to Back Yard *Privacy Fence *Attached 12x24 Garage

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

116 8Th St, Alva, 73717 2 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This is a cute 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms& 1,136Â± SqFt of living space. The property also features a 21'x12' carport. It is all electric except for the heater. This property will make for a great starter home or an investment property! Give us a call today.

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

817 5Th Street, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,657 Square Feet | Built in 1918

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2657 Sqft Â± HVAC Storm shelter & Basement Remodeled with many updates 1 Car detached garage with overhead apartment Within walking distance of NWOSU

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007