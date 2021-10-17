Top homes for sale in Rockport

(Rockport, MA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rockport. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5 Pirates Lane Unit 11, Gloucester, 01930 2 Beds 2 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1890

One of the most expansive views of Gloucester Harbor! This fully furnished waterfront penthouse condo is a showstopper and must see! The floor plan is open concept with a granite & stainless Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. Hardwood floors & recessed lighting throughout, with vaulted ceilings, bay windows & 2 large sliding glass doors to the private, newly expanded, composite deck. Washer/Dryer in unit, extra storage in Basement. Plenty of common parking. Located in East Gloucester, Pirates Lane Condo Complex is steeped in charm, overlooks Smith's Cove and the working harbor and has been a safe haven for artists, boaters, and full-time residents for years. Common fenced in back yard with shared gas grill and fire pit. Walk to Historic Rocky Neck, art galleries, marinas, Niles beach, Gloucester Stage Company and fantastic restaurants. Good Harbor beach and Bass Rocks Gold Club are just minutes away. The sunsets over Gloucester Harbor are captivating!

For open house information, contact Julie Smith, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168

82 Fox Run Rd, Hamilton, 01982 3 Beds 2 Baths | $759,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Nestled along a serene tree lined street in Hamilton, you will find this charming Cape style home. Custom built in 1958, enter to find a recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops & a large kitchen island with beautiful glass doors to display your collections. Equipped with professional appliances including a GE profile dual fuel range. Sip coffee in your breakfast nook next to your gas fireplace, or stay warm and cozy next to the second fireplace in the large living room with custom built-ins. With an open floor plan throughout the first floor, the possibilities are endless. The first floor bedroom is directly next to a full bathroom with tiled walk-in shower and laundry, giving you the option for single floor living. Upstairs are the remaining two bedrooms, a large cedar closet, and another full bath. Just a hop, skip, and a jump to downtown, the train, and schools. Hamilton is calling! Any and all offers due Tuesday 10/19 by 1pm

For open house information, contact Julie Campbell, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168

382 Linebrook Road, Ipswich, 01938 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,421 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Meticulous/spacious 4+ BR, 3.5 BA RANCH on tranquil 1+ acre lot overlooking beautiful natural setting. Lovely entry hall. Kitchen w/skylight. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, Two (2) Master Suites on main level; plenty of closets; updated baths w/glass shower stall. Spacious livingroom w/hardwood floor, fireplace & bay window. Kitchen has skylight, cupboards and counterspace. Ceiling fans/energy-saving windows; 3 sets of sliders to deck from family/dining rooms and Master Suite overlooking deck/yard. Self-contained office w/half bath//skylight/custom office cabinets & desktop. LL finished w/custom bookcases, closets, f/p, current use--two offices/library. Hot tub/blinds stay. LL storage area/w/d. Inactive security system/progressive thermostats/cable/turnkey condition! Interior access to 2-car garage w/doorway. Convenient to major routes; resident Crane Beach sticker still only $20/yr. BR Wall AC + mini split. Come see for yourself. Sellers are offering 1 yr AHS warranty to Buyers.

For open house information, contact Ingrid Miles, Keller Williams - Beverly at 978-927-8700

2 Cedarview, Ipswich, 01938 3 Beds 2 Baths | $584,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Expanded 3 BR, 2 BA Cape in desirable neighborhood-.3 acre, level, corner lot. Well maintained home has natural light throughout w/etched glass exterior doors. Open concept allows for flexible usage. Diningroom/Livingroom has distinctive overhead lighting, ceiling fan and refinished hardwood floors, fireplace and bay window. Updated kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and S/S appliances. Updated full BA wgranite surf/ace on main level w/pocket door separates laundry from bathroom. Family room has built ins and leads to deck w/Trex flooring (minimal maintenance). 2nd Trex deck is off dining/kitchen area. Fenced yard supports jungle gym/swingset, trampoline and zip-line and are excluded. Three BRs on 2nd fl w/full bath. Two sheds to rear. Full basement/bulkhead w/oil burner; propane gas for cook stove. Showings begin w/1st open house Saturday, 10/2. from 10--noon. Enjoy easy access to commuter rail/Crane Beach ($20/yr/resident sticker), Castle Hill House Tours and Concerts, CSAs and Riverwalk. Come see for yourself. Welcome to Ipswich, a seaside community.

For open house information, contact Ingrid Miles, Keller Williams - Beverly at 978-927-8700