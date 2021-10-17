Fairfield-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fairfield, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

248 State Highway 75 N, Fairfield, 75840 4 Beds 3 Baths | $347,500 | Farm | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Here it is!!!! Just what everyone is looking for. You dont want to miss out on this rare find. Your very own 4 bedroom 3 bath home sitting in the middle of 10.8 acres. You will enjoy the country life at its finest living just 2 miles outside the city limits of Fairfield Texas. This cozy and welcoming craftsman style home with two shops and endless opportunities for leisure and enjoyable living. You will have the peaceful country life with the convenience of town, schools and shopping just 2 miles away. This residence provides an atmosphere and accessibility that is hard to replicate. Located in a highly sought after part, this residence is hard to resist. Take advantage of this gem of a property.

520 Robindale Lane, Fairfield, 75840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $197,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Newly remodeled!!! Welcome to the friendly neighbor hood,Thousand Oaks, Fairfield TX. Just minutes from FHS schools, park, banks and shopping. This stylish, contemporary brick home offers 2128 sq feet of living space, featuring a grandiose feel, this three-bedroom, two-bath, house on 0.28 acres, exhibits a feeling and accessibility that is difficult to find. Enjoy the nice large backyard with an open view of beautiful country. This home offers boundless opportunities for amusement and relaxing. Come visit your new home today!!

533 Peachtree Street, Fairfield, 75840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Located in much desired Child's Addition, a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage situated on a nice size corner lot. The home features a spacious master bedroom, kitchen and dining area open to the living area, self contained utility room, large back yard with privacy fence.

257 Ridgecrest Street, Fairfield, 75840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,771 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Move in ready & Updated Throughout. Brick home on approximately 2 acres on a non-thru road in Lakewood Subdivision. Kitchen & breakfast nook have a pretty view of the huge backyard with a wooded area as the backdrop. Refrigerator, smooth top range, and dishwasher are included, Formal dining rm opens to a large living room with fireplace, Master with on suite bath, step in shower, hall bath with tub & shower combo, tile surround, separate laundry rm. Outside the city limits. Just three minutes from the junior and senior high schools Lakewood HOA ($90 per year).

