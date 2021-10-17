CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gastonia, NC

Body of missing Gastonia mother found, ex-boyfriend charged with murder

By Walter Hermann
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sfmoc_0cU41s5O00

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a 30-year-old Gastonia mother of one who had been missing since last week has been found and her ex-boyfriends’ been charged with her murder, CMPD said Sunday.

35-year-old Charles Combs has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin.

Family pleads for answers, detectives searching for answers in case of missing Gastonia woman

Baldwin was reported missing in Gastonia on October 10th by family members. An investigation revealed she had last been seen in Mecklenburg County, prompting CMPD’s missing person department to get involved.

On Thursday a multi-agency operation discovered Baldwin’s body in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

Combs, an ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect and a search ensued, and he was taken into custody on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to the police report.

‘The FBI, SLED, CMPD, Gastonia Police, and Myrtle Beach Police were all involved in the case.

Combs will be extradited to Mecklenburg County. This remains an active investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Man facing murder charge in Goldsboro mom’s death, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police are investigating a murder after a mother was found dead in her home Thursday morning, officials said. Officers were called to the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue in the Seymour Homes housing development to do a welfare check. One person, Towanda Jones, was dead and the other, DeCarlos Jones, […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

Trial date pushed back for deputies fired after mental health patients drowned in SC van during Hurricane Florence

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The trial date has been pushed back for two deputies who were fired after mental health patients drowned in an Horry County Sheriff’s Office van during flooding from Hurricane Florence, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The trial for Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop is now scheduled to take […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Newport man facing charges of cruelty to animals

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man is facing charges of cruelty to animals after he was arrested on Thursday. Carteret County deputies arrested Jeffrey Lee Johnson, 65, of 189 East Southwinds Dr, in Newport after citizens reported concerns for the hoarding and mistreatment of animals at that location. Deputies working along with Carteret County […]
NEWPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Missing Person#Fbi#Fox#Sled
WNCT

Investigation into catalytic converter thefts leads to four arrests

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A lengthy investigation into the theft of catalytic converters has resulted in the arrest of four men in Lenoir County. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the investigation has been going on since mid-August. As a result, the following arrests were made: Tony Hunt was arrested and charged with attempted larceny […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Duplin County man sentenced to more than 12 years for drug trafficking, possession of gun

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Alexander Hawes, 36, of Duplin County, North Carolina, was sentenced Thursday to 145 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, possession with intent distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm in […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy