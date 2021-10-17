House hunt Wautoma: See what’s on the market now

(Wautoma, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wautoma will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

N438 24Th Avenue, Neshkoro, 54960 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,354 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Are you looking for your own personal sanctuary? You have found it! This Spring Lake area 4bd 4ba amazing country home has it all. Inground heated salt water pool with curved water slide, Outdoor BBQ kitchen, brick fire pit patio in a large fenced in area on the almost 6 acres of land. 30x60 radiant floor heated shop. 12x16 Greenhouse heated/cooled. Inside you will find a designer kitchen maple cabinets, great open space, main floor laundry, Master includes a Kohler Steam shower,FP. LL with radiant heated floors newly finished Great Room w/FP, BD,BA,ExcerciseRM. Air exchange system.

W8020 Hwy O, Wild Rose, 54984 3 Beds 1 Bath | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Motivated Sellers!!! Take a look at this 33 acre Hobby Farm! This farmhouse is 3Bd 1 bath w/ Lg eat in kitchen with glass doors that open right up to the sunporch. There are two sm basement areas for inside storage & a 2.5 car garage with HUGE laundry right off mudroom. This Farm has tons of potential. Currently included in this property is a milk house that has a separate septic, 2 silos, corn crib, loafing shed, machine shed, plenty of outbuildings for all your storage needs. Bring this beauty back to life with a little bit of DIY you can call this HOME. Delayed showings until 9/4/2021

600 Dewey Avenue, Wild Rose, 54984 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Wild Rose: You will have plenty of room in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with cozy living room fireplace, large rec/family room, extra counter space in big kitchen. Upgraded no carpet flooring. Large size living room open to dining area. Corner lot, detached 2 car garage has attached spa/hot room. Backyard decking, Move right in condition, playground set can be included. Appliances included. Basement offers more storage space. Call for more details.

W7675 Hwy Mm, Wautoma, 54982 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This beautiful A Frame situated on 35 acres is a fantastic property for anyone looking to get away! Surrounded by a mix of pine and hardwoods the land is great for hunting or simply enjoying the outdoors. This home offers plenty of space to spread out with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. You'll enjoy the many places to relax from the basement complete with Bar to the cozy living room with wood burning stove. Set up your showing today before its to late!

