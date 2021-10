Blake Lively is speaking out after an Instagram account posted a paparazzi photo showing her and Ryan Reynolds' young daughters—when she's publicly expressed her desire to keep them out of the public eye. As E! reported, Lively called the account's decision to run the photo “disturbing” in a comment on the post and she condemned them for going back on their word to her that they would not feature photos of her children James, Inez, and Betty. The post has since been deleted.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO