Take a look at these homes for sale in Mount Shasta

(Mount Shasta, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mount Shasta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2824 Rainbow Ranch Ct, Mt Shasta, 96067 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in None

With a view that most covet in Mount Shasta, this current fully furnished vacation home ready for its new owner! This custom home features 5 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms, 4000 sq.ft on 3.54 acres in beautiful Mt Shasta, Ca. This home has two primary bedroom suites. One covers the entire top floor and the second primary is located on the main level fitted with a handicap accommodating bathroom. A generous kitchen includes granite counters, large butcher block island, oak cabinets and two ovens that are ready for hosting any size party. Cathedral ceilings, located in the main living area, boast nearly floor to ceiling windows with a view that is magical. Come visit this home and feel the tranquility and sweeping views of our majestic Mt Shasta and surrounding mountains. Estate also has a great space for entertaining, family gatherings, a home office, a completely finished day light basement with a private entrance for so many uses and countless more opportunities. Super energy efficient and quiet! Currently rents on Airbnb and generates a healthy income during peak! Call today for your private tour or click on our interactive tour link. **Motivated seller**

For open house information, contact Dawn Chavez, Elite Real Estate Group at 530-938-0200

725 Pine Ridge Ave, Mt Shasta, 96067 4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in None

INCREDIBLE Turn-Key Mt Shasta home in highly sought after neighborhood near beautiful parks & schools! Newly renovated LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH with custom interior design & finishes including luxury vinyl plank floors & new carpet throughout. Beautiful brick hearth fireplace, renovated kitchen equipped with new appliances, custom fogged-glass barn pantry door, oversized stainless sink & gorgeous subway tiled backsplashes. Custom paint throughout with interior shaker doors, ceiling fans, led recessed lighting on dimmers & plenty of storage. Upstairs is a huge versatile family / media room or private suite with new double vanity, luxury faucets & new toilet. Home has a metal roof, all new electric baseboard heaters on individual thermostats, SolaTube skylights and vinyl dual pane windows. Custom Hunter Douglas blinds on most windows, black out blinds in bedrooms. Enjoy a fully fenced & gated backyard oasis; an incredible rock waterfall pond, surrounded by flora, trees, lawn, garden beds & new irrigation timer. Large storage shed with electric and patio area for outdoor entertaining & stargazing. Includes a seven person jacuzzi with a new heat-pump, easy cover assist and gazebo!

For open house information, contact Krista Cartwright, Alpine Realty, Inc at 530-926-2646

309 Louise Ln, Dunsmuir, 96025 1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Dunsmuir bungalow!! Completely remodeled Dunsmuir charmer. Turn key home located one block away from the Sacramento River and World class fly fishing. This house has it all with rough sawn cedar board and batten siding, newly refinished hard wood floors, and new plumbing and electrical. If you are looking for the perfect mountain getaway cottage, look no further.

For open house information, contact Josiah Paul McElroy, RELEVANT REAL ESTATE at 530-319-3301

598 S First St, Dunsmuir, 96025 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

First time on the market!! This Cal Cedar Log home on an acre is mere steps from the Sacramento River known for it's fishing. Whether you are looking for a family home (high speed internet available for those working remote), or mountain get away, come enjoy everything Dunsmuir has to offer from local waterfalls, botanical garden, great restaurants, live music @ POPS (Performing Arts and Cultural Center) and that's just in Dunsmuir. This 2 bedroom/2 bath house has a large front deck that wraps around the entire house and expanse in the back perfect for entertaining, two large garages with additional storage, an enclosed wood shed, a large pantry, rear parking area, and fenced yard with two gates for the horseshoe driveway. Large workshop downstairs that could be converted to a family room or man cave. Come start making memories of fishing, river tubing, hiking, snowboarding, and everything Siskiyou county has to offer. Don't let this one get away call Today!

For open house information, contact Kristina Jones, Alpine Realty, Inc at 530-926-2646