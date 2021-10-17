Check out these homes on the Newport market now

(Newport, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9 Hideaway Drive, Derby, 05829 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Near the edge of Lake Salem, you will find this cozy year around cottage just waiting for your summer excursions. With a ROW to the lake, you can access a lake with a sandy bottom and gradual grade, just great swimming for people of all ages. There is still time to buy and enjoy the waning days of summer!

For open house information, contact Kevin Ingalls, RE/MAX All Seasons Realty - Lyndonville at 802-626-4343

145 Highland Avenue, Newport City, 05855 3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1905

3 bedroom, 1 bath home with metal roof and new furnace located in Newport City. This home sits atop Highland Avenue, looking down over the town, and has all of its old charm that just needs a little life brought back into it. Nice wood stove is in the living room surrounded by all the natural woodwork. Your chance to put some sweat equity to work and mold this home exactly how you wish. Small lot on the road will also convey with this property as it provides an additional parking area. Home is being sold as is.

For open house information, contact David Kennison, Century 21 Farm & Forest at 802-334-1200

825 4-H Road, Derby, 05829 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fully renovated and year-round home with deeded rights to Lake Salem. Featuring 1426sq.ft of finished area that consists of the main level with a completely open floor plan in the kitchen/dining/living areas, a separate laundry room & a full bath and the 2nd floor that offers a guest room & the master bedroom, both with lake views. The modern kitchen features stainless appliances, a center island and under cabinet lighting. The interior of this home has been completely renovated in recent years with tongue & groove pine ceilings, engineered hardwood flooring, sheetrocked walls, LED lighting and spray foam insulation in many areas to include the crawl space. Updated utilities include all newer electrical & plumbing, a high efficiency propane furnace, hot water heated, a water softener, wired for a generator, spare chimney for wood or pellet stove to be added and access to Comcast/Xfinity high-speed internet & cable. Additional features include an attached 11’x17’ storage shed/garage, fenced back yard, front deck overlooking the water and a 10’ deeded right of way to the lake directly across the road (allowing the possibility for a dock to be installed). Lake Salem is great for boating, swimming, fishing and offers direct access to the VAST snowmobiling trails. All located within a quiet neighborhood, on a dead-end road and within walking distance to the public beach & dog park. Ideal property for a primary residence or vacation home.

For open house information, contact Ryan Pronto, Jim Campbell Real Estate at 802-334-3400

983 Route 242, Jay, 05859 5 Beds 1 Bath | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Whether you're searching for a commercial investment or a family home with acreage, this property is a great fit! With 37 acres on the main highway in the center of Jay, this is a great location for a home and business close to Jay Peak and all local amenities. 5 bedroom, 1 bath home, with full basement has so much space to stretch out. The attached 2-car garage provides plenty of storage. Land has been used for agriculture in the past and has amazing soil. Town is full of recreational opportunity, including hiking, snowmobiling, skiing, and fishing the nearby babbling brooks. Nearby Newport City for boating on Lake Memphremagog, shopping, and hospital. Home has been well-kept, but needs some cosmetic tlc, so won't be eligible for strict first-time home-buyer loan types.

For open house information, contact Margo Sherwood, Sherwood Real Estate at 802-782-0821