Top homes for sale in Liberty

(Liberty, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Liberty. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2 Kinnebrook Lane, Monticello, 12701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful manufactured home! Right off the highway you'll find this very spacious, fully furnished manufactured home. With 3 full bedrooms all with walk in closets. Master bedroom can fit a king size bed with more space to put more furniture. Brand new, digital central cooling with a propane heating system. Great location near the Catskill Mountains, waterfalls and Delaware River Rapids.

670 Creamery Road, Bethel, 12762 4 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This extraordinary country home is being sold with all the bells and whistles for fun and entertainment. It includes 2 barns, nestled on 47 acres of property in beautiful Bethel, New York. The main house has 1900 sqft featuring 3 bedrooms, a brand-new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 2 bathrooms which have been updated. The master bedroom suite features cathedral ceilings, a bathroom with radiant heat and walk-in closet. The living room has beautiful wood beams along with a wood burning fireplace. The third bedroom loft is located on the second floor along with an updated bathroom. This spectacular property has a stream running thru it and can be sub-divided into 5 acre lots. There are approximately 10 acres that are cleared and 1,500 feet of road frontage. There is a 2,000 sqft barn with three floors featuring an arcade/game room, living room, which includes a pool table, ping pong table, kitchen and a bathroom. There is also a loft for an additional bedroom. The second barn houses 4 ATV's, which are included with the sale of the house. There is a shooting range, an archery area, a bocce court and an in ground pool, which needs a little TLC. This incredible home is minutes from Bethel Woods, home of summer concert's, White Lake and Resorts World Casino. The house comes with everything including the furniture, antiques, arcade games, pool table, ping pong table and lots more.

153 E Broadway, Monticello, 12701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $248,000 | Single Family Residence | 694 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Motivated Seller! Highway Commercial zoned, one bedroom, one bath in the heart of Monticello. It can be sold as part of a larger transaction along with 137 E Broadway and/or 151 E Broadway (MLS #'s 6131713 & 6131715). This property is currently tenant occupied so the utilities listed as well as rooms are a best estimate. Only exterior photos are available at this time. To show the house it is necessary to have at least 48 hrs notice.

17 Johnston Road, Livingston Manor, 12758 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Don't miss this home set in a desired area, peaceful & quiet road. This home has beautiful Hard Wood floors throughout under the carpeting. It is a split level home with a large living room, eat in kitchen with tiled flooring & dining room with a door leading out to a patio & back yard on the lst level. Second level consists of Master bedroom, 2 closets with 1/2 bath, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Plenty of closets in the home as well. Lower level has a 2 car garage with a 1/2 bath also. Located just off the highway but yet still in the country. Home is being sold as is, appliance work but not making any representations.

