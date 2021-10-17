CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitman, TX

Quitman-curious? These homes are on the market

Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 6 days ago

(Quitman, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Quitman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCJlN_0cU41NAD00

120 County Road 2503, Mineola, 75773

4 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in None

Four bedroom and two bath home on one acre just outside of Mineola city limits. Open floor plan. Living Room has vaulted ceiling. Master Bedroom has sitting room attached. Property has mature trees, workshop and covered porch to enjoy morning coffee.

For open house information, contact Gail Turner, Century 21 First Group at 903-569-5405

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14647416)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eB3zL_0cU41NAD00

9360 Fm 515, Alba, 75410

6 Beds 9 Baths | $1,675,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,497 Square Feet | Built in 1987

When the current owners moved in, they remodeled & converted living areas & offices into bedrooms creating the very popular lodge named the Bass-n-Breakfast. After many successful years & life changes it is time to morph back into a great single-family waterfront home. With simple modifications you’ll have 3 to 4 bedrooms with plenty of space for a game room, media room & a great room. And of course, there is still the cozy 2-bedroom master suite with full gourmet kitchen, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen that grants extra privacy. Loads of parking for everyone, 5 covered boat slips, a boat launch and outdoor fireplace. All the toys you’ll have to enjoy Lake Fork will be secure in the 40’ x 80’ metal building.

For open house information, contact Linda Burns, Signature Properties, LLC at 903-383-3530

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14568506)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhw0S_0cU41NAD00

304 County Road 2311, Mineola, 75773

3 Beds 5 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,788 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Extraordinary custom built home, sitting on over 1 acre of land in Hickory Creek Estates. This beauty has 3 BD, 3.2 BA, PLUS a Media-flex room! Beautifully scored, stenciled and stained concrete flrs. You'll love cooking in this chefs kitchen with gleaming granite counters, pot filler, 2 pantries, tons of cabinets, LG island with farm sink and breakfast bar. Two master suites. Main Master has an Amazing priv. bath with extra long vanity & dual sinks, soaker tub & amazing walk-in shower with multiple sprayers. Enjoy your outside oasis in the heated saltwater pool with waterfall & cabana or relax on the covered patio. EXTRA BONUS, addl foundation with plumbing to build your own 24 X 30 dream shop or pool house!

For open house information, contact Amy Downs, Keller Williams Central at 469-467-7755

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14671736)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnLNu_0cU41NAD00

1889 Fm 2088, Quitman, 75783

4 Beds 3 Baths | $769,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,369 Square Feet | Built in 1996

East Texas Wood County Quitman - Stunning 4BR-2.5BA Austin Stone & Cedar home located an hour from Dallas & 6 miles from World Famous Lake Fork. As you enter the great room your focus turns to the stone WBFP, gorgeous built-ins & the incredible natural light that streams in. Built for entertaining, the kitchen boasts a separate island for serving & gathering, & a spacious kitchen to suit any Chef's needs. Primary en suite is split from the other BR's. There are 2 more living areas: 1 is perfect as an office, & the other for a 4th BR or large 'Flex' room! Pride of ownership shows in this home. 3CG with a AC hobby room. Huge utility with desk & storage. Heated pool with spa & 40x30 insulated shop with RV power.

For open house information, contact Kay Florence, United Country Cain Agency at 903-342-9987

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14638104)

See more property details

