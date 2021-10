Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's week began with atonement and ended with an 18-point loss to former assistant Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans. In between, videos of him dancing with a young woman at a bar surfaced, forcing him to apologize to his team and his owner. Reports of discontent between the team and Meyer have continued all week, and the Jags stamped the week with a 37-19 loss to the Titans in which they were never really in the game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO