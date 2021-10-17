Take a look at these homes for sale in Sidney

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

Sidney Updates
Sidney Updates
 6 days ago

(Sidney, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sidney. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1VBc_0cU41Gz800

318 W. Main St, Sidney, 59270

4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,519 Square Feet | Built in 1922

A real family style home featuring four bedrooms and 2 baths, gas forced heat with central air, main floor laundry, an attached heated 2 car garage and a 7,000sq./ft. city lot. This home is downtown near the library and grocery store. There have been updates throughout and even includes a deluxe outdoor playset. The partial basement is finished into a family room with additional storage. A must see at $260,000.00.

For open house information, contact Amanda Seigfreid, Seigfreid Agency Insurance and Real Estate at 406-433-3010

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11025435)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4FNe_0cU41Gz800

2102 Sunflower Ln., Sidney, 59270

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Single level living in a desirable neighborhood! Built in 2010, this open concept 3 bed, 2 bath home might be the property you have been waiting for! This home features an updated kitchen, master suite, large bedrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Call for an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Keziah Baisch, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-578-4399

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322576)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20znxo_0cU41Gz800

522 6Th St Se, Sidney, 59270

2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Ready to move in, remodeled home with new windows, roof and updated finishes throughout. 2 bedrooms on the main floor, 3 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. The home has 1.5 bathrooms, main floor laundry, eat-in kitchen. A must see property, call today.

For open house information, contact Amanda Seigfreid, Seigfreid Agency Insurance and Real Estate at 406-433-3010

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11025166)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GgGf_0cU41Gz800

123 2Nd Ave West, Culbertson, 59270

2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Home is Sold As Is, Where Is. This 2 Bedroom Home, on a big lot, is located just a couple blocks from Downtown Culbertson.

For open house information, contact Mandy Landers, NextHome Fredricksen Real Estate at 701-572-8167

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187308)

