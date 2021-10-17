Take a look at these homes for sale in Sidney
(Sidney, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sidney. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
A real family style home featuring four bedrooms and 2 baths, gas forced heat with central air, main floor laundry, an attached heated 2 car garage and a 7,000sq./ft. city lot. This home is downtown near the library and grocery store. There have been updates throughout and even includes a deluxe outdoor playset. The partial basement is finished into a family room with additional storage. A must see at $260,000.00.
Single level living in a desirable neighborhood! Built in 2010, this open concept 3 bed, 2 bath home might be the property you have been waiting for! This home features an updated kitchen, master suite, large bedrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Call for an appointment today!
Ready to move in, remodeled home with new windows, roof and updated finishes throughout. 2 bedrooms on the main floor, 3 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. The home has 1.5 bathrooms, main floor laundry, eat-in kitchen. A must see property, call today.
Home is Sold As Is, Where Is. This 2 Bedroom Home, on a big lot, is located just a couple blocks from Downtown Culbertson.
