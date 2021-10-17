Jasper County leader running for open Indiana House seat

(NEWTON) The Jasper County Board had its regular monthly meeting for October last Thursday night. The Board : with recommendations from both the Finance Committee and the Ambulance Department Committee, on a 10 to 1 vote, with one board member absent, agreed to place an Ambulance Department Levy Increase Referendum on the 2022 Primary Ballot for June 28th, 2022 : agreed to place the Jasper County fiscal year 2022 budget on display for public viewing : on an 8 to 3 vote, with one board member absent, agreed to appoint Jamee Mitchell to the At-Large Position to the Jasper County Board of Health for a three year term expiring in September 2024 : approved support for Indiana Rail Road’s Wabash Valley Rail Bridges Project, which plans to replace 21 bridges with grant funds, 4 of which are in Jasper County : heard an update on the new Law Enforcement Center, noting that masonry work and inmate cell work is continuing with the project’s progress running on time with estimates : and agreed to approve the 2020 Newton Station Settlement Agreement as presented : the Board’s next meeting will be November 18th.

