Presidential Election

Jasper County leader running for open Indiana House seat

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENSSELAER — The longtime leader of the Jasper County Board of Commissioners is hoping next year to take his commitment to community service and good government a little further south down Interstate 65. Kendell Culp, a Rensselaer Republican, recently announced he's running in the open-seat race to represent the...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

