CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moriarty, NM

Check out these homes on the Moriarty market now

Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 6 days ago

(Moriarty, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Moriarty than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1EAY_0cU410wl00

43 Shire Avenue, Moriarty, 87035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1993

2 and a half acre fully fenced parcel with a 3 bed 2 bath 1676 square foot doublewide on a permanent foundation. Home was built in 1993, has two living areas, 2 full baths. Newer Septic system in the last three years, metal roof, nice open space, quiet country living!

For open house information, contact Farris E Davis, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1002769)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNRpt_0cU410wl00

705-707 Girard Avenue, Moriarty, 87035

2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This is a one of a kind oppprtunity to buy 2 houses for the price of one! The land is a full half acre divided into 2 lots at present but legal implies there are four. Each is fenced and each has a single wide mobile home on it. The home at 707 is a 1975, not financeable but in very nice shape, 2 bedrooms, one bath, covered porch and detached garage. The one at 705 is a 1993 16X80 2 bed, 2 bath home with a deck in front and a shed and possible chicken coop in back. Live in one and rent one or buy them and rent both as rentals are still a very hot part of our market.

For open house information, contact Martha L Eden, ReMax Western Heritage at 505-281-4445

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-991663)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26msyr_0cU410wl00

606 Camino Andres, Moriarty, 87035

4 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Priced to sell, Super clean, well maintained move in ready home is a very rare find under $200k. Home boasts nice open floorplan with 4bd and 2ba. New carpet throughout and vaulted ceilings make it bright and airy. Tankless Instant h2o heater and water softener. The backyard is spacious and with easy maintenance landscaping. Enjoy quite evenings and bbqs under the huge covered patio that runs the length of the house. Better act quick this one wont last long.

For open house information, contact Bryan A Shetter, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1001694)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fe2Uw_0cU410wl00

48 Esperanza Road, Moriarty, 87035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This home is about a 40 to 45 minute drive from Albuquerque. This Nice big Double Wide on one acre with quick access to NM-41. This well maintained home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a large eat in kitchen. Has a formal dining room looking over the spacious living room. Has a 10x16 storage shed and a well house. A must see! The seller just completely remodeled both bathrooms. Come See!!!!

For open house information, contact Cheryl L Glover, Home Equity Real Estate at 505-343-1880

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-998777)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Moriarty, NM
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Heater#Remax Western Heritage#Super#4bd#Keller Williams Realty
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Moriarty Journal

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty, NM
42
Followers
317
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy