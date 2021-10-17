Check out these homes on the Moriarty market now

(Moriarty, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Moriarty than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

43 Shire Avenue, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1993

2 and a half acre fully fenced parcel with a 3 bed 2 bath 1676 square foot doublewide on a permanent foundation. Home was built in 1993, has two living areas, 2 full baths. Newer Septic system in the last three years, metal roof, nice open space, quiet country living!

705-707 Girard Avenue, Moriarty, 87035 2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This is a one of a kind oppprtunity to buy 2 houses for the price of one! The land is a full half acre divided into 2 lots at present but legal implies there are four. Each is fenced and each has a single wide mobile home on it. The home at 707 is a 1975, not financeable but in very nice shape, 2 bedrooms, one bath, covered porch and detached garage. The one at 705 is a 1993 16X80 2 bed, 2 bath home with a deck in front and a shed and possible chicken coop in back. Live in one and rent one or buy them and rent both as rentals are still a very hot part of our market.

606 Camino Andres, Moriarty, 87035 4 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Priced to sell, Super clean, well maintained move in ready home is a very rare find under $200k. Home boasts nice open floorplan with 4bd and 2ba. New carpet throughout and vaulted ceilings make it bright and airy. Tankless Instant h2o heater and water softener. The backyard is spacious and with easy maintenance landscaping. Enjoy quite evenings and bbqs under the huge covered patio that runs the length of the house. Better act quick this one wont last long.

48 Esperanza Road, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This home is about a 40 to 45 minute drive from Albuquerque. This Nice big Double Wide on one acre with quick access to NM-41. This well maintained home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a large eat in kitchen. Has a formal dining room looking over the spacious living room. Has a 10x16 storage shed and a well house. A must see! The seller just completely remodeled both bathrooms. Come See!!!!

