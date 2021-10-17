CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

UPDATE: 16-year-old missing from Keystone Heights FOUND SAFE, according to CCSO

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 12 days ago
Dylan Perreault (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 10/18/2021 8:30 p.m.:

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dylan Perreault has been located safe.

Have you seen Dylan Perreault?

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old from Keystone Heights is missing.

Perreault was last seen at Keystone Beach wearing a black shirt with a white undershirt, black shorts and tan Vans.

Deputies say they do not believe the teen is in danger but his family is trying to locate him.

If you’ve seen him call CCSO at (904) 264-6512

