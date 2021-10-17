On the hunt for a home in Williamstown? These houses are on the market

(Williamstown, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Williamstown. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1825 North Ky. Hwy. 1744 Road, Berry, 41003 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful home is nestled on 2 acres, with woods and clear land. Property offers hunting, could have a pool, and family activities.New metal roof, 3 bedroom, large living room and kitchen.Full walk out basement. Excellent location half way between Cincinnati & Lexington. Country living at it's best!

138 Blake Lane, Berry, 41003 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Cute as can be one story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The living and kitchen area have an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and laminate flooring.

390 Bullock Pen Drive, Crittenden, 41030 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

This adorable ranch home shows obvious pride in ownership! It has been lovingly maintained and needs a new owner to love it just as much! Single story living in a peaceful setting, yet convenient to everything. Schedule your private showing today!

1195 Heekin Road, Williamstown, 41097 3 Beds 1 Bath | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Growing up in Grant County you learn that really good farm land stays in family hands for generations. It's a unique property that can feed and clothe families and provide a distinctive lifestyle for young and old alike. Open skies and nature are your scenery and your amphitheater.This 96+ acres farm has been in the same family for over 60 years and provides an idyllic location for a rapidly transforming Grant County, Ky. Located just 2.7 miles from the expanding Ark Encounter this 70% clear, relatively flat tract of land offers many options to developers and investors alike. Rental Cabins with a country setting, Campgrounds or RV Park, Residential Home Developments, a Subdivision, or a Solar Farm are just a few of the things that come to mind. This property would be a great place to raise cattle or horses, or serve as an ideal hunting property or retreat. There is a lot of income potential in the property as well, the current tenant home serves as an active Airbnb that has been averaging 28 rental days per month all summer. In addition the current hay fields provide hundreds of round bales each season. Be prepared if you like noise you won't find it. But you will find nature.

