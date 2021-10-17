House hunt Saint Anthony: See what’s on the market now

(Saint Anthony, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Saint Anthony. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2862 E 700 N, St Anthony, 83445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Financing available if needed! 23 acre Dream Property! With a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, 2,148sq foot living space. Possibilities are endless with this place! There is a gorgeous view of the Tetons, creek that runs through it, plenty of water rights (44 shares) to irrigate this property, and division rights (to be split into 7 total lots). 1 mile from Hwy 20 and the Fremont County Golf Course, 6 miles from town, and much more! The home was fully remodeled 6 years ago, that sits on a foundation with its own private well and septic! There is a second prepared building spot with its own sceptic and electric. You could put cows on it, build a luxury neighborhood just down from the golf course, or build a self sustaining private community! Come and see it!

2517 Rivers Edge Drive, St Anthony, 83445 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1974

If your life's dream is to live right on the bank of the river, this is your dream come true! You can literally stand on your deck and look right down into the river. You will think you've died and gone to heaven with this gorgeous 4.5 acres right on the Henry's Fork of the Snake River. You'll love the privacy of this park-like setting that sits at the end of a "road less traveled" that will make "all the difference." The fishing is world famous for cutthroat and rainbow trout, with eagles, swans, osprey, geese, ducks, and occasional moose, deer and other wildlife coming right into your yard. This rare opportunity is just waiting for you, with a darling 3 bedroom home, two car garage and outbuildings where you can have your own private retreats. Your family and guests will experience the time of their lives here as you welcome them to this recreational paradise. Come see it today before it's gone!

827 W 2 S, St Anthony, 83445 1 Bed 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Great short term rental or investment option! This cabin is the epitome of cozy. Located near the Henry's Fork and gateway to Yellowstone! Beautiful updated interior. Log and wood finish throughout. Living area, bedroom, and kitchen located on the main level. Wooden cabinets, plenty of counter space and a gas range oven. Laundry and bathroom located on the upper level. Loft/bedroom with space for two beds.

26 E 8Th S, St Anthony, 83445 3 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1930

MOVE IN READY home in quaint town of Saint Anthony, Idaho! This darling home has been updated in so many ways! Newer roof and siding. Newer flooring throughout and newer cabinets in the kitchen. Beautiful 1/4 acre lot, in town with full automatic sprinkler system. You'll find a garden shed and fire pit area in the back of the property. Perfect for enjoying the cool nights of St. Anthony summers. Plenty of space to build a shop or garage. Great home for a family or for an investment property. Low utility bills are a plus! Great park just kiddy corner across the street. Come see it today!

