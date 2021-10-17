Warsaw-curious? These homes are on the market

(Warsaw, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Warsaw will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1554 Federal Farm Road, Montross, 22520 4 Beds 4 Baths | $679,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,010 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Listed under appraised value! This home is a must see!! Panoramic water views! You will be entertained by ospreys, herons, eagles. Your personal paradise! This home boast a gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, open concept main level, 2 primary bedrooms, 4 bedrooms total, 3 full baths, gorgeous hard wood floors in the main living area, wood burning fireplace, new carpet throughout, spacious laundry room, screened porch, 2 spacious garages. Relax and enjoy the water views and wildlife on one of the 4 decks. Beautifully landscaped! New pier leading down to the electric boat lift. Fish and crab off the dock. This home has so much to offer, fishing, boating, swimming, canoeing or just relaxing! Views of Nomini Creek out back and Nomini Bay out front!! High Speed Internet is available!

0009 Shady Lane, Dunnsville, 22454 3 Beds 2 Baths | $238,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New 1400 sq foot rancher perfectly situated on a beautiful 5 acre lot that is perfect for horses. Custom built this home features many quality features. The exterior has premium vinyl siding, 30+ year dimensional shingle roof, double hung low e vinyl tilt windows, conditioned/encapsulated crawl space, aluminum gutters and downspouts, heat pump with central air (10 year warranty on heat pump), conventional septic, deep well, front concrete sidewalk, front porch and a 144 sq foot rear deck! The interior features a vaulted ceiling that extends from the living/family room into the kitchen. There are low maintenance engineered wood flooring in the living room, kitchen and hallway. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and custom cabinets. The primary bedroom features a wonderful walk in closet and full bathroom with a custom vanity and large 3' x 5' fiberglass shower. There are two additional bedrooms that both have nice closets and ceiling lights. Other upgraded features include 3 1/4" casings around doors and windows, deep 9" kitchen sink w/ a gooseneck faucet.Agent related to seller.Hurry & make your selections!Photos are of similar house.

1596 Hampton Hall Road, Heathsville, 22435 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,007 Square Feet | Built in 1950

House need work this is a fixerup.

88 Canoe Place, Montross, 22520 4 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,118 Square Feet | Built in 1976

DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! SHOWINGS TO START ON April 17, 2021. 4 BR Waterfront Ranch located on combined lots. This home overlooks Cabin Point Creek with quick access to Potomac River. Pier with electricity, water and one large fish cleaning station and stainless sink for cleaning up. Water depth of 4' to 5' feet at pier will accommodate good size boat. This property offers a paved driveway and parking area with a 32' x 42' garage with access to 2nd floor by stairs from within. Existing shower,Vanity and Toilet convey, but they are not installed. This could easily become a nice guest apartment . This home offers a 12' x 14' screen in porch and a 12' x 43' attached deck. Home offers a beautiful stone fireplace in Family Room with views of Cabin Point Creek from Living Room, Kitchen and Master Bed Room. The Master Bed Rm. has walk-in closet, large Master Bath with whirlpool tub and steam shower, This home has existing ADT Security System and is Wheel Chair/Handicapped Accessible throughout. Also has encapsulated crawl space with Dehumidifier. It should also be noted that a 400 gal. propane gas tank and a back-up portable generator will convey with property. Cabin Point/ Glebe Harbor community amenities include Sand Beach's, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Boat Ramps and more.

