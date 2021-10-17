Bonners Ferry-curious? These homes are on the market

(Bonners Ferry, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bonners Ferry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6699 Comanche St, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 1 Bath | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Single level home w/ finished basement, conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood in beautiful Bonners Ferry. Close to the hospital, Boundary County school, shopping, downtown, and just a 5 min walk to the Kootenai River. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large pantry, lots of storage, outdoor wheelchair ramp access, and sits on .58 acres. Lots of love has gone into this home with new flooring, an updated bathroom with a new walk-in shower, a large kitchen addition with granite countertops and new appliances, AC, and all new windows throughout with Bali layered shades. It has electric heat, a wood stove, a fireplace insert downstairs, and 3 radiant wall mounted natural gas heaters that offer low utility bills. Outside you will find a private lot with a large, 3 car detached carport with lean to, room for shop and RV parking. Exterior just recently painted. In the backyard, there are fruit trees galore with an English Walnut Tree out front! Selling in ''As-Is'' Condition

7114 Ash, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1902

This 3 bed, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated and is move-in ready! In a great, central location close to town, shopping, schools and the Kootenai River Inn. The kitchen, living room, laundry, one bath and one bedroom are situated on the main level while two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom occupy the second level. Also included is a detached studio/storage or even guest room on site. Beautifully situated on a tiered, rolling hill with an incredible view of the mountains. Parking on city-maintained, paved street with all city utilities. Plenty of room to add a garage, a shop or both! Lots of opportunities; nice residential, rental or perhaps even a business opportunity! Make your appointment to view this home today!

6653 Stephens, Bonners Ferry, 83805 2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Over a quarter of an acre in beautiful Bonners Ferry! This home has lovely details inside and out. Convenient extra storage in the detached, 1 car garage. Good sized bedrooms make this home both cozy and comfortable. Room to grow in the unfinished basement making this a great investment. Conveniently located close to town with lots of yard to enjoy all of the perfect North Idaho weather.

196 Heights Loop, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Located in one of Boundary County's premier subdivisions, with oversized lots, is this newer built and perfectly maintained home being offered for sale. Upgraded features throughout include solid wood cabinets, solid knotty alder doors, Anderson double pane wood cased windows and huge decorative arched windows in the living room to take in all the views. A total of 1700 sq. feet all on one level with 2 bedrooms on one end, master on the other. Master has trayed ceiling, recessed lighting and master bath, jetted tub, walk in closet, and stand-up shower. Other two bedrooms are good sized with built in's. Covered deck on East side for those warm summer evenings to sit and relax. Driveway to double car attached garage is paved for year around ease of access. (Bonus room above garage) Entire lot is flat, usable, sprinklered and has fruit trees. (4 Apple, 2 Cherry) There is also a 24 x 30 heated shop and 12 x 16 greenhouse with automatic vents. Only minutes to downtown.

