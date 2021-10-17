Hallettsville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hallettsville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hallettsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

W. Fairwinds Street, Hallettsville, 77964 5 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,726 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This move in ready home has five bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The formal dining room is perfect for the upcoming holidays, and the two-family rooms are big enough to have all the family together for that special gathering. This home is located just minutes from the downtown square in Hallettsville. It is located on .7580 acres. The well- manicured lawn has large pecan and oak trees along with crepe myrtles. There is covered parking, with a detached two car garage. The attic is easily accessible and able to use for storage. This nice home will not be on the market long.

For open house information, contact Chip Bubela, Bubela & Associates, Inc. at Sch-ule-nburg9792216679Flatonia3617414890

For open house information, contact Chip Bubela, Team Bubela Real Estate at 512-308-6696

411 N La Grange Street, Hallettsville, 77964 3 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This beautiful home has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready. The home offers three bedrooms/three full baths and has 1,679 sq ft of living space. The open concept kitchen includes granite counter tops, butcher block counter space and stainless steel appliances. The large bar and open concept makes a great space for entertaining and family gatherings. The living room and dining room have recessed lighting as well as plenty of natural lighting. The large master bedroom/bathroom have beautiful counter-tops and a large walk-in tiled shower. The house has two more bedrooms/baths that have granite and tile features. The home includes an oversized utility room with storage space. On the property sits a one car garage with a carport and storage building. The backyard is shaded by large pecan and oak trees and includes a raised garden. The home is located in an established neighborhood and is within walking distance to the historic downtown square and the city park.

For open house information, contact Dwight Pesek, Pesek Property, LLC at 361-772-3702

1641 North Texana Street, Hallettsville, 77964 3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,461 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Located on Texana Street in Hallettsville just north of the intersection of Hwy 90A/Hwy 77 & 16 miles south of Schulenburg I-10 Exit 674, this property could be used for COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL use. Hallettsville is the county seat of Lavaca County with 2,550+/- residents & its small town hospitality makes you feel right at home. The property features 209.47' of highly visible road frontage & includes a 1,461+/- sqft home that has most recently been used for office space, containing 3 rooms, half bathroom, kitchen & attached converted garage that includes two full bathrooms. Close proximity to Credit Union, Pizza Hut, Hotel Texas, Lavaca Medical Center, Walmart, Tractor Supply, Morton's Convenience Store, Brookshire Brothers, Los Cabos San Lucas Mexican Grill, RV Park & other businesses. Situated 82 miles from Katy, 46 miles from Victoria, 95 miles from Austin & 119 miles from San Antonio. Call for additional info or to schedule an appointment to view. Tri-County Realty, LLC will gladly co-broker with Buyer's Agent making initial contact & present at all property showings. Surveyed August 2019.

For open house information, contact Gary Helmcamp, Tri-County Realty, LLC at 979-725-6006