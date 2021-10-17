Take a look at these homes on the Jena market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jena, LA

 6 days ago

(Jena, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jena will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

128 Emanuel Loop, Trout, 71371

8 Beds 6 Baths | $135,000 | Manufactured Home | 3,520 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Don't miss this opportunity to own your own income-producing mobile home park! This wonderfully maintained park features 3 well-kept mobile homes on 2 acres in Trout, Louisiana. Vacancies are rare in this sought-after mobile home park; tenants typically stay long term. Each mobile home comes with its own covered porch, stove, refrigerator (Unit 124 has a dishwasher). Some amenities include: central air & heat, fireplace, remodeled bathroom, new laminate flooring & regular pest control (see flyer for details on which unit has which amenities). Each home has its own water/electric meter & a parking pad for 2 vehicles. More photos coming soon.

541 Windham Road, Trout, 71371

4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This 4BR (possibly 5)/3BA, with an office/library sitting privately on 35 (+/-) acres will be perfect for you and your growing family! This home boast corian countertops throughout the home, updated kitchen appliances, vaulted pine ceilings in the kitchen and master bedroom, a formal dining room, oversized laundry room, freshly painted throughout with the main living areas having updated luxury vinyl flooring, porcelain tile can be found on the first floor, large screened in back porch, and 2 car garage. You will also find on the grounds 3 permanent deer stands, 3 food plots, Clear Prong Creek amazing for fishing and swimming, along with an Ahearn storage building and open shed for all your storing needs. This home was made with the finest details in mind. This will be the home that you will never want to leave.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

