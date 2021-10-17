Check out these homes for sale in Lincolnton now

(Lincolnton, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lincolnton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1743 Ferguson Justice Road, Lincolnton, 30817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 2008

50.3 Acres in Lincoln County. Two parcels at 25.15 each. A 1412 sq ft 3/bed, 2 /bath home one of the the 25.15 acre Parcels. The property has some open land but mostly wooded. Enter home from the 5x16 front porch to an open & spacious living area. Dining area is open to living area as well as kitchen. Guest bath off the hallway as well as laundry rm w/access to the 16x16 back deck. Owner suite with attached owners bath & two guest bedrooms make up the bedrooms. You have access to a fishing pond. A 20X8 Utility Shed & a 20x20 carport conveys with sale of home. Great recreation & hunting land with plenty of wildlife like deer and turkey. Wanting to get out of the hustle & bustle of town, this is your chance Parcel 32 010A & 32 010D Parcel 32 010D of 25.15 acres could be sold separately for $99,000

2267 Mccormick Highway, Lincolnton, 30817 5 Beds 5 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,950 Square Feet | Built in 1992

LAKE HOME WITH DOCK on almost 3 acres. This amazing lake house is a rare find with a wrap-around front porch, open concept living and water views from all bedrooms. Separate full apartment over the garage could bring rental income or host extra guests. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, ss appliances, ice maker, wine fridge and tongue and groove ceilings. The kitchen opens to a beautiful living room with a large fireplace overlooking the water. The Owner's suite on the main level has access to a screened-in section of wrap around porch and features a separate sitting room/office space with built-ins, massive closet and beautiful bathroom. Upstairs are two large bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Downstairs is a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom with walkout covered patio.Shared interest in private drive transfers. No HOA, no restrictions. This home has too many features to list, don't miss out on the chance to call this home.

1042 Barden Bend Road, Lincolnton, 30817 4 Beds 5 Baths | $529,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,372 Square Feet | Built in 2016

IMMACULATE IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT FOR THIS AMAZING RANCH W/ BONUS ROOM HOME LESS THAN 1 MILE FROM MAGNIFICENT LAKE THURMOND/CLARKS HILL LAKE!! Charming Ranch 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths w/ bonus room, 9ft ceilings, two piece crown molding throughout, the dining room has wainscoting & tray ceilings. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, tile in all baths & carpet in the bedrooms. Gourmet Kitchen w/quartz counter tops, under cabinet lighting, large island w/built in microwave drawer, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, double ovens & dishwasher. Owner's suite on main level w/ his & hers owner's closets, oversized tile shower w/dual heads, sep sinks & jetted tub. Three bedrooms on main level all featuring on suites w/ walk in closets & private bathrooms. Large bonus room upstairs that is great for entertaining. stone fireplace w/gas logs,cedar mantle, surround sound speakers that extend outside to the spacious screened in back porch w/ 3 cut trails on private lot. Won't last long!!

1059 Fleming Lake Court, Lincolnton, 30817 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,194 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Coastal farm-style residence on the Clarks Hill lake in Lincolnton, GA! Custom built home boasts a total of 5 BRS and 4.5 BAs between the main residence & guest cottage. From the cottage pine floors throughout to the exposed beams fashioned out of reclaimed wood from a local building, every attention to detail has been made in this remarkable 4,194 sqft property. High end kitchen leads onto the fabulous screened porch with a masonry fireplace and custom-built porch swings, the perfect spot to end the day after enjoying the sun. 3-car garage features an oversized door to accommodate boat storage, half bath, outdoor shower, and doubles as an outdoor gathering space, perfect for oyster roasts & Lowcountry boils. Corp property has been cleared down to the lake, dock with upper deck that includes 2 boat slips and jet ski storage. If you're looking for a turnkey lake houseproperty available fully furnished at an additional price. Clearing and dock permit accompanies this property.

