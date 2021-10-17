Check out these homes on the Lake City market now

(Lake City, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

70880 214Th Avenue, Lake City, 55041 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great location with beautiful views of the Mississippi River. Build your dream home or summer get-away. Home needs renovation or tear down.

720 Bluff Street, Red Wing, 55066 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a chance to own a remarkably well cared for turn of the century home that’s been in the same family for three generations! Convenient location near downtown Red Wing. Large extra deep 21x40 garage has an insulated and heated workshop in the back, great storage space as well! Big patio is great for sunbathing and entertaining! If you like natural woodwork and the charm of an older home, this is it! Updated very well keeping the charm with it, the woodwork, stained glass and skylights will amaze you . You don’t want to miss out on this gem!!

916 Apple Lane, Lake City, 55041 2 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Custom built oak kitchen cabinetry and lots of it. Nice size dining area opens to living room. Built in desk in dining area. Bay window in dining and living room. 2 bedrooms w/double closets & a full bath with a double vanity, separate tub & shower on the main floor. Main floor laundry. Good storage. Family room in lower level. Mechanical Room and plenty of storage in lower level too. 2 Car Attached Garage, Private Back Yard surrounded by Pine Trees. In Ground Sprinkler system.

29055 County 2 Boulevard, Frontenac, 55026 8 Beds 7 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,276 Square Feet | Built in 1856

This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of American History. St. Hubert's Lodge is a 5000+ sq. ft. home situated on a 6-acre country estate that is the centerpiece property in the historic hamlet of Old Frontenac, MN. As the only original French gallery home remaining in Minnesota, the home is an architectural gem with panoramic views of Lake Pepin and the Wisconsin bluffs. This 8 bedroom, 7 bath home has undergone careful restoration that includes new electric, plumbing, septic, zoned HVAC, kitchen & baths, yet retains its architectural and historic integrity. Includes a gourmet kitchen, vineyard, tennis court & summer cottage. One block walk to the boat launch and public beach. One hour to MSP & the Twin Cities and 40 minutes to Rochester. The idyllic village, surrounded by Frontenac State Park and facing Lake Pepin, was founded in the 1850's by General Israel Garrard, the original owner of St. Hubert's Lodge. See Supplements for additional property features and historic Info.

