CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, MN

Check out these homes on the Lake City market now

Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Lake City, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VObbY_0cU40qM900

70880 214Th Avenue, Lake City, 55041

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great location with beautiful views of the Mississippi River. Build your dream home or summer get-away. Home needs renovation or tear down.

For open house information, contact Heidi Hartzell, Featherstone Real Estate, LLC at 651-345-7577

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5765269)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTZEj_0cU40qM900

720 Bluff Street, Red Wing, 55066

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a chance to own a remarkably well cared for turn of the century home that’s been in the same family for three generations! Convenient location near downtown Red Wing. Large extra deep 21x40 garage has an insulated and heated workshop in the back, great storage space as well! Big patio is great for sunbathing and entertaining! If you like natural woodwork and the charm of an older home, this is it! Updated very well keeping the charm with it, the woodwork, stained glass and skylights will amaze you . You don’t want to miss out on this gem!!

For open house information, contact Jameson Melbye, RE/MAX Results at 952-431-0455

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6104516)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092R0V_0cU40qM900

916 Apple Lane, Lake City, 55041

2 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Custom built oak kitchen cabinetry and lots of it. Nice size dining area opens to living room. Built in desk in dining area. Bay window in dining and living room. 2 bedrooms w/double closets & a full bath with a double vanity, separate tub & shower on the main floor. Main floor laundry. Good storage. Family room in lower level. Mechanical Room and plenty of storage in lower level too. 2 Car Attached Garage, Private Back Yard surrounded by Pine Trees. In Ground Sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact Sonda Featherstone, Featherstone Real Estate, LLC at 651-345-7577

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6028575)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23a6cO_0cU40qM900

29055 County 2 Boulevard, Frontenac, 55026

8 Beds 7 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,276 Square Feet | Built in 1856

This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of American History. St. Hubert's Lodge is a 5000+ sq. ft. home situated on a 6-acre country estate that is the centerpiece property in the historic hamlet of Old Frontenac, MN. As the only original French gallery home remaining in Minnesota, the home is an architectural gem with panoramic views of Lake Pepin and the Wisconsin bluffs. This 8 bedroom, 7 bath home has undergone careful restoration that includes new electric, plumbing, septic, zoned HVAC, kitchen & baths, yet retains its architectural and historic integrity. Includes a gourmet kitchen, vineyard, tennis court & summer cottage. One block walk to the boat launch and public beach. One hour to MSP & the Twin Cities and 40 minutes to Rochester. The idyllic village, surrounded by Frontenac State Park and facing Lake Pepin, was founded in the 1850's by General Israel Garrard, the original owner of St. Hubert's Lodge. See Supplements for additional property features and historic Info.

For open house information, contact Thomas (TJ) Johnson, Coldwell Banker Nybo & Assoc at 651-388-6756

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6088163)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Lake City, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Frontenac, MN
Lake City, MN
Business
City
Lake City, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Lake Pepin#Sprinkler#Plumbing#Featherstone Real Estate#Llc#American
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Lake City Bulletin

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City, MN
46
Followers
364
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy