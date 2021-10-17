CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, AR

On the hunt for a home in Clinton? These houses are on the market

Clinton Journal
 6 days ago

(Clinton, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clinton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpQLa_0cU40nxC00

9081 Hwy 254 East Highway, Dennard, 72629

2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful 2BR 1BA home on 3 wooded level acres more or less located in the rural of already rural Dennard Arkansas that has post office. This home is about 4 1/2 to 5 miles off US 65 highway on the more peaceful less traffic rural Hwy 254 . The beauty of this is once your'e back to HWY 65 it's only 12 or 13 miles back to Clinton Arkansas where Walmart is and hospital and pharmacies and doctors clinics and Clinton Public schools are or head north on 65 to historic Leslie Arkansas.

For open house information, contact Allen Roberson, Mossy Oak Properties Cache River Land & Farm at 501-278-5330

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21030201)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Nb3E_0cU40nxC00

559 Evans Mountain Road, Clinton, 72031

8 Beds 5 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,070 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Sip your morning coffee with the rising sun while soaking in views of Greers Ferry Lake & over 30-miles of Ozark Mtns. The large modern country home with it's many amenities would be a perfect family home, bed & breakfast or venue. Interior spaces include these same views, a fully finished walk-out basement apartment & nostalgic features in every room. Outside the home there is a barn/shop, pastures, whimsical chicken house & lots of outdoor entertaining areas. All features listed in attached documents.

For open house information, contact Suzi Knight, Clinton Real Estate at 501-745-8674

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21031312)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyQnt_0cU40nxC00

3166 Dodd Mountain Road, Shirley, 72153

3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2002

REDUCED!!! AWESOME investment and priced to sale!!!! Home needs some TLC and has wonderful potential. This beautiful 15.75 acres of land is located in the wonderful Ozark Mountains and includes a large amount of level acreage. This property has an beautiful panoramic view of the hilltops. Home has city, & well water feed from a natural spring on the property. Good trails with a fenced gate, being approximately 1/4 mile off the main highway. Enjoy the fresh air, wildlife, peace and quiet, with lots of space.

For open house information, contact James McEntire, Eye 2 Eye Realty Group at 501-224-2347

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21014663)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCKgG_0cU40nxC00

223 Primrose, Shirley, 72153

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,177 Square Feet | Built in None

Unique home sitting on approximately 3 acres. Secluded but within minutes of Clinton's amenities! Check out the Atrium in the living area! This home as a lot of charm and uniqueness you do not want to miss!

For open house information, contact TABATHA DAVIS TEAM, RE/MAX FIRST at 479-967-0133

Copyright © 2021 Russellville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RBORAR-21-2041)

Clinton Journal

