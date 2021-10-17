Top homes for sale in New River

(New River, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

38322 N 20Th Street, Desert Hills, 85086 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,095,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,110 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to Villla Bella your oasis in the desert. Whether you like to entertain or just sit and enjoy the peace and quiet of your back yard. This home borders state land to the East on 20th street and owns more than a half acre to the West do with want you want. Notice all the details of this well maintained home such as the owned solar system 15 foot ceilings and wooden columns with stone work.. There is an endless list of details this home is truly a must see. Furnishings are available on a separate bill of sale. Making it an absolute turn key and move in ready .

39009 N Habitat Circle, Cave Creek, 85331 2 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Gorgeous Remodeled Stunning Home Nestled in Cave Creek, Walk to Town! Remodeled to Perfection. Gated Subdivision. Very Open Feel Floor Plan. Perfect as a Winter Get-away, or Settle in for Year-Round Living. New Soft-Close Cabinets; Granite, Recessed Lighting, Gas Stove, New Contemporary Fixtures, Stunning Designer Barn Door. Custom Designed Closet. Elegant Master Bath. Double Shower w/Glass Block Accents. New Hall Bath w/Granite. Dramatic Slider Leads to Delightful Patio with Pavers. Home Has All New Windows 2020. High Ceilings and New Hot Water Heater. Two Car Garage, New Paver Driveway. Custom Paint Interior/Exterior. Incredible Lovely Front and Back Landscaping. Everything you Need and Want Plus in a Gated Community! Updated Roof in 2020; New Hot Water Heater, New Reverse Osmosis.

1714 W Adamanda Court, Phoenix, 85086 3 Beds 2 Baths | $529,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,635 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Corner Lot, NO HOA. Over an Acre! Storage Container included! 2 RV Gates! 2 car garage with cabinets! Santa Fe style home with circular drive & mountain views. Low-maintenance landscape & gated front courtyard. Bright interior boasts carpet in all the right places, tile floor in traffic areas, and plantation shutters. The inviting living room has a gas kiva fireplace & patio access. The eat-in kitchen features SS appliances and tons of storage. The Master bedroom comes w/soft carpet, a walk-in closet, backyard access, and a private ensuite w/dual sinks & HUGE walk in shower with dual heads. Out the back, you'll found a large covered patio where you can enjoy the mountains & fire pit. This HUGE back yard INCLUDES a smaller back yard by the home with block fencing. Bring the horses and toys

5022 E Calle De Los Flores --, Cave Creek, 85331 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,045,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,598 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Don't miss this stunner zoned for horses & NO HOA! Enter through charming courtyard. Captivating interior boasts neutral palette, wood & tile floors, vaulted ceilings & two-way fireplace. Spacious living/dining room w/built-in bar perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers staggered wood cabinets w/crown moulding, SS appliances, granite counters, pantry & breakfast nook. Main bedroom boasts backyard access, private ensuite w/dual sinks & walk-in closet. Enjoy the meticulous backyard w/covered patio, sparkling pool, built-in BBQ, countless citrus trees & gorgeous mountain view from rooftop deck. Savor delicious drinking water direct to your fridge from your own renewable water tech system, using the power of the sun to extract clean, pollutant-free water from the air. (SOURCE Hydropanels).

