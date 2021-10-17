Check out these West Jefferson homes on the market

(West Jefferson, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in West Jefferson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

143 Severts Lane, Jefferson, 28640 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Pack your bags and enjoy this cozy mountain retreat nestled alongside the BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY. Home is located .1 mile off of the Blue Ridge Parkway and .1 mile from the Mountains to Sea Trail! Whether you're looking for your forever home or a 2nd vacation home this adorable ranch style offers 3 beds 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, full unfinished basement, storage building for lawn care equipment/canoeing storage for adventures on the New River! Nice front porch area to sit listening to the rain on the metal roof or ALL nature has to offer! All furnishings are negotiable, so all you need is your suitcase and let the adventure begin!

229 Sunnyside Park, Jefferson, 28640 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,406 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Gardener’s Dream! This sprawling 3+ acre parcel sits just moments from the amenities of Jefferson. Designed with your comfort in mind, the traditional floor plan features a formal dining room, large entertainment spaces, first-floor bedroom, flow-through living area, good-sized living room and generous living spaces. Entertain in style in this custom-built kitchen that has been beautifully maintained and comes equipped with stainless-steel appliances, laminate countertops and wooden cabinetry. Further strengthening the attractiveness of the home are original oak floors in the high-traffic areas. Head outside to the expansive yard, which features a rolling green lawn, large grassy area for yard games, fruit trees, and hardwood trees. Opportunity for entertaining guests at a summer cookout or setting up your large personal garden. Look no more. You've found excellent rural living in an established neighborhood. Some amenities include on-demand gas water heater, whole house humidifier, potential for first floor laundry, and underground irrigation to garden area. Be prepared for 'love at first sight'.

348 Willow Creek Drive, Jefferson, 28640 4 Beds 6 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,763 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Luxurious home sitting on 1.706 acres in a pristine community within close proximity to Downtown and across from Jefferson Landing Golf Course. Some of the many features of this property include but are not limited to a 4 car garage, main level laundry and master bedroom, polished porcelain floors in the kitchen and foyer, large pantry, intercom & security system, oak floors and solid oak doors, 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms & 2 half bathrooms, koi pond, and tumbled brick exterior with stamped stone patio. The kitchen features bar seating, breakfast nook, copper sinks, double wall oven, gas stove, microwave drawer, and double dishwasher. The laundry facilities with half bath are located between the garage and kitchen. The open living room has a built-in entertainment wall with gas log fireplace. The master bedroom has access to the back patio as well as heated bathroom floors, large walk-in closet, two sinks, jetted tub and tile shower. There is a second bedroom on the main level and two additional bedrooms upstairs along with a den and extra bonus/gym space. Also see full unfinished basement. View the the attached virtual tour link for the full experience.

215 S Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson, 28694 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,836 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Gorgeous Condo located within walking distance to the quaint downtown area of West Jefferson. As you open the door, the breathtaking high ceilings, open kitchen concept with granite countertops, stainless appliances, large Great Room with Fireplace and open Dining Room make you feel right at home. The large windows fill the Primary Bedroom and Bath with flowing natural light. In the Bedroom you have a spacious walk-in closet, built-in drawers, and additional closet. The adjoining Bath has a jetted tub, separate shower, water closet, two vanities, and heated tile floor. As you wind up the beautiful staircase to the second floor, you immediately see the grand Loft area overlooking the Great Room, another full Bath, two additional Bedrooms and a Bonus/Media room. You can utilize any of these rooms to fit your needs. Within in the Jefferson Street complex, there's a Fitness Room and Meeting Room. This Condo comes with 2 designated parking spaces. Come check out this beautiful condo and enjoy all of unique shops, restaurants, and outdoor activities in the West Jefferson area. Make an appointment today to see this one as it will not last long!

