Crescent City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Crescent City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crescent City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

103 Dewitt Ln, Pomona Park, 32181 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 2020

BUYER WAS TRANSFERRED! BACK ON THE MARKET THIS BEAUTIFUL 2020, 2BD/2BATH DWMH ON 1.12 ACRES ZONED AGRICULTURE. Property has been cleared and has not been landscaped so it is ready for anything you want to do with it. Home is completely furnished and ready to move into with beautiful recently purchased furniture. Start your new life today.

For open house information, contact JILL GOODMAN, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100

104 Point South Dr, Welaka, 32193 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,192 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Hidden treasure, plus privacy and seclusion in the most sought after area on the St Johns River South. Almost 4 acres of old Florida with 300 feet of riverbank with a beach! Dock to partial boathouse, just needs roof and lift, best bass fishing in area. For the landlubbers, there's 2 garden plots plus flowers and tropical plants galore, sun bathe on the veranda or fish off the dock, there's also a private tucked away shady screen porch to relax in the sounds of nature. Delightful kitchen large enough to handle a crowd with a river view from every window, adjoins the family room with fireplace and doors to the veranda, riverside. One bedroom (currently used as an office), and one bath downstairs, inside laundry plus a 2 car garage, more, more, more....all within minutes of Daytona Beach.

For open house information, contact JODI CHAPMAN, COLDWELL BANKER BEN BATES REALTY at 386-328-6716

6008 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell, 32110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Mobile Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1974

If you are ready to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and are looking for total privacy, this is the one for you! This property is off a paved road and is a little over 1 acre! This contractor's special features a single wide mobile home that is ready to be updated into your dream home. Come experience the true country lifestyle offering peace and serenity! Only a short drive to shopping, restaurants, and major highways.

For open house information, contact CHARLES UMPENHOUR (DR), CHARLES UMPENHOUR, INC. at 386-447-4663

104 Comanchee St, Satsuma, 32189 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Manufactured Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Charming move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Satsuma. This home has it all, a fully fenced yard, chain link in the front, and wooden privacy in the back yard, screened in front porch, deck off the back. There are 2 sheds on lot, one has electrical and water. This home is neat and clean and just waiting for your family!

For open house information, contact VICKI L ADAMS, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100