CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stigler, OK

Stigler-curious? These homes are on the market

Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 6 days ago

(Stigler, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stigler than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHb3u_0cU40heq00

428376 E 1140 Road, Porum, 74455

3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1975

NEWLY REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF PORUM LANDING! Own your home close to Lake Eufaula and drive your golf cart to shopping, food, and the marina! This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is on a large fenced lot and offers lots of possibilities whether for your primary home or your lake get-a-way! It is affordable and neat and clean! It has been completely remodeled including new plumbing throughout and new heat and air unit! Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Karen Weldin, Eufaula Lakeshore Realty, LLC at 888-788-5945

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2126891)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yEyB_0cU40heq00

606 N Broadway Street, Keota, 74941

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 1965

RED ROOF INN - This beautiful home with a full basement is chalk full of rustic charm. It is situated on 6-lots with a spectacular view. Secluded and quite. No traffic, as you are the last house on top of the hill. Property has lots of trees and shade. Partially fenced in. This is country living inside city limits. If your looking into investing in commercial grow this is the ideal property with plenty of room for a commercial grow house and/or greenhouses. This is one of the largest homes in Keota, OK.

For open house information, contact Debra A. Gentry, RE/MAX Champion Land Brokers at 918-649-0201

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2117604)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCXmQ_0cU40heq00

1700 Hollow Oak Rd, Stigler, 74462

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1 | Single Family Residence | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Auction 9/21/2021 @ 10 am. Nice appx 1,616 sf 3 bedroom/2 bath brick home w/office, 2-car garage, covered patio, large fenced back yard and lots more! Excellent for your home or as an investment property! 10% buyer's premium - Sells regardless of price!

For open house information, contact Shawn Looper, Looper Auction & Realty II, LLC at 479-996-4848

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1049087)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2VSZ_0cU40heq00

408 E Ute, Porum, 74455

2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1997

LOOKING FOR A GET-A-WAY THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK? This is it! You will feel right at home when you step into this newly remodeled home that's loaded with rustic charm that will give you that wow factor. Enjoy sitting on your front porch swing with a cool glass of lemonade or on your covered back deck hosting your next BBQ. Completely fenced yard for all your kiddos and four legged family. Also, included is a storm shelter and storage shed. DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BY!

For open house information, contact Brandy Pennington, Porches and Pastures at 918-923-3727

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2120411)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Stigler, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Plumbing#Red Roof Inn#Glass#Eufaula Lakeshore Realty#Llc
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
52
Followers
315
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy