Stigler-curious? These homes are on the market

(Stigler, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stigler than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

428376 E 1140 Road, Porum, 74455 3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1975

NEWLY REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF PORUM LANDING! Own your home close to Lake Eufaula and drive your golf cart to shopping, food, and the marina! This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is on a large fenced lot and offers lots of possibilities whether for your primary home or your lake get-a-way! It is affordable and neat and clean! It has been completely remodeled including new plumbing throughout and new heat and air unit! Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Karen Weldin, Eufaula Lakeshore Realty, LLC at 888-788-5945

606 N Broadway Street, Keota, 74941 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 1965

RED ROOF INN - This beautiful home with a full basement is chalk full of rustic charm. It is situated on 6-lots with a spectacular view. Secluded and quite. No traffic, as you are the last house on top of the hill. Property has lots of trees and shade. Partially fenced in. This is country living inside city limits. If your looking into investing in commercial grow this is the ideal property with plenty of room for a commercial grow house and/or greenhouses. This is one of the largest homes in Keota, OK.

For open house information, contact Debra A. Gentry, RE/MAX Champion Land Brokers at 918-649-0201

1700 Hollow Oak Rd, Stigler, 74462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1 | Single Family Residence | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Auction 9/21/2021 @ 10 am. Nice appx 1,616 sf 3 bedroom/2 bath brick home w/office, 2-car garage, covered patio, large fenced back yard and lots more! Excellent for your home or as an investment property! 10% buyer's premium - Sells regardless of price!

For open house information, contact Shawn Looper, Looper Auction & Realty II, LLC at 479-996-4848

408 E Ute, Porum, 74455 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1997

LOOKING FOR A GET-A-WAY THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK? This is it! You will feel right at home when you step into this newly remodeled home that's loaded with rustic charm that will give you that wow factor. Enjoy sitting on your front porch swing with a cool glass of lemonade or on your covered back deck hosting your next BBQ. Completely fenced yard for all your kiddos and four legged family. Also, included is a storm shelter and storage shed. DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BY!

For open house information, contact Brandy Pennington, Porches and Pastures at 918-923-3727