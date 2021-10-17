Check out these homes for sale in Spencer now

(Spencer, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spencer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

108 Looney St, Spencer, 25276 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1970

108 Looney Street - Raised ranch 3 bedroom home with full finished basement and BEAUTIFUL LARGE FENCED YARD! This well maintained home offers all bedrooms on main floor, 1 1/2 baths, family room, renovated kitchen with all new appliances, and DRY basement. The basement offers a large family room, laundry room, additional kitchen and screened in porch. Other bonuses include detached, heated 2 car garage, outbuilding, all city utilities, front covered porch and central heating and cooling! Great price for everything this house has to offer $119,500

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

4345 Parkersburg Road, Spencer, 25276 5 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,808 Square Feet | Built in 1972

4345 Parkersburg Road, Reedy - Stately two story brick home on 6.15 acres +\- of property. Offering over 3,800 sq ft of living space, this colonial home consists of 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This remodeled and updated home offers a large family room, sunken living room, kitchen (new stainless steel appliances) and dining room as well as an attached 2 car garage and laundry/mud room. This listing will continue to impress outside with its beautiful lawn and acreage that includes chicken house, equipment shed, outbuilding and rabbit pen. Perfect for a hobby farm! Listing includes perks of city water, internet availability, concrete driveway, central heating and cooling and tremendous curb appeal. Located off Route 14 approximately 6 miles from town. $275,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

209 Chapman Ave, Spencer, 25276 2 Beds 2 Baths | $68,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1900

209 Chapman Avenue-----Adorable, quaint home in the heart of Spencer! This renovated home offers two separate living quarters. Upper part of home includes bedrooms, bath, open concept family room, kitchen area and a home office. The bedroom has a balcony overlooking town. The downstairs portion of the home could be used for rental or mother-in-law suite. Lower floor includes bedroom, family room, bath and kitchen and deck area. Other bonuses include off-street parking, side yard, perfect for fire pit or outdoor grilling, new roof and walk-in closet/pantry! Great opportunity for one wanting a one bedroom home with rental income to make the payment! Or buy as a rental investment! $68,900

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

226 Memory Lane, Millstone, 25261 5 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2009

#0624 -Come see this gorgeous mini farm on 11.73 acres for livestock located at 226 Memory Lane in the Millstone area of Calhoun County, WV. This ranch home was built in 2009 that has 1900 square feet on the main floor and another 1900 square finished basement. The main floor plan features living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with newer appliances. All in an open floor plan with hardwood floors. There are three large bedrooms, 2 with full baths, office and utility room on the main floor and the finished basement has 2 more bedrooms, a full bath and large rec room and family room. Attached to the home is a 2 car 24 x 24 garage with a large built on storage shed. If that isn't enough room there is a new 24 x 48 metal pole garage with concrete floors and has electric, water and a bathroom. Attached to the pole building is a 12 x 48 side shed. In the back yard you will find a new 26 x 36 barn with stalls, raised garden beds, greenhouse and firepit area. Come sit on your large rear covered porch and watch the sunset. Priced at $425,000. *Must have a lender letter of approval or verification of funds to view*

For open house information, contact Michael Batten, Country Escapes Realty, LLC at 304-354-7001