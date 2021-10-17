On the hunt for a home in Montevideo? These houses are on the market

(Montevideo, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montevideo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3040 110Th Avenue Nw, Watson, 56295 5 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,772 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Looking for that quiet country living? Hobby farm with a little over 4 acres is awaiting you. With 5 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath. Large eat in kitchen with very large island that friends and family can gather around. A formal dining room adjoining the kitchen. Main floor bedroom with half bath. Large bedrooms and main bath on upper floor. This one will not last long!

409 S 8Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 2 Beds 1 Bath | $24,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Fixer upper.

1020 William Avenue, Montevideo, 56265 4 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Beautifully landscaped, well built/maintained 1.5 story home, with a 4 car tandem garage. Perfect for new owners with multiple drivers or boat & other toys. Plus a storage shed for lawn equipment. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious open kitchen to Dining area with a patio door to yard, large living room in addition to multiple family room/entertaining or hobby rooms in the basement. Ample storage upstairs, with large closets and space in the basement. Most windows have been replaced in recent years, roofing approximately 8 years old, maintenance free steel siding. Ornate fireplace in basement. Come see for yourself what this home has to offer. Close to schools, great neighborhood.

127 Summit Avenue, Montevideo, 56265 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,724 Square Feet | Built in 1905

One of Montevideo's most grand, turn-of-the-century homes; maintaining all its traditional charm yet features gorgeous modern updates! This home showcases beautiful thick, rich woodwork, gleaming hardwood floors, a grand staircase & dazzling stained-glass windows. The formal dining room has a built-in hutch, stained-glass windows. The living room features a gas fireplace with imported Italian marble surround, more built-ins & stained-glass windows. The great room's French doors leads to a screened-in porch w/views of the gardens and sunsets. From the lighting to the appliances & high-end finishes, you will love entertaining in the remodeled kitchen. It boasts custom antique white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, a matching custom movable island & a large butler's pantry. The second level has 4 bedrooms & 2 baths, including another large porch. The Owner's suite has an exquisite modern bath & a huge connected laundry room. Plumbing, Electrical replaced over 1998, 2006 & 2018.

