Flood Advisory issued for Caguas, Gurabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * CHANGES...Upgrade to high wind warning due to increased confidence in possibly damaging winds. * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. Wind prone areas such as Washoe Valley and Walker Lake could see gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The most intense winds are likely between 9 AM and 3 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Fence damage is possible. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be less during periods of heavier rainfall, however gusts to 40 mph will be likely.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO