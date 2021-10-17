Flood Advisory issued for Caguas, Gurabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Williams FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Allen, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In northwest Ohio, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams. * From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * A warm front will move northward across the area and bring periods of moderate rain later Sunday through Monday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible across the two southern tiers of counties along the warm front. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible * The potential exists for small stream and creek flooding as well as flooding of low spots where water may cover some roads.
