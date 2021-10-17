CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Caguas, Gurabo by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-17 14:24:00 Expires: 2021-10-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast California, including the following area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * From 11 PM PDT this evening through late Sunday night. * Heavy rainfall from a strong atmospheric river will move into the region tonight and continue through Sunday and Sunday night. Total rainfall of 2-4 inches east of Highway 395 and 4-6 inches west of Highway 395 in Northeast California. * Debris flows, ash flows, rock falls, and tree falls are likely, especially on or near burn scars and steep terrain. Significant rises on rivers, small creeks and streams are expected. Equipment in and near river and creek channels should be moved to safety. Rock falls in canyons and ponding of water on roads will create hazardous driving conditions.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * From late tonight through Monday morning. * Heavy rainfall from a strong atmospheric river will move into the region tonight and continue through Sunday and Sunday night. Total rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches for Western Nevada cities, 3-4 inches for foothill areas, and 4-6 inches for the Tahoe Basin, Truckee, and Markleeville areas. * Debris flows, ash flows, rock falls, and tree falls are likely, especially on or near burn scars and steep terrain. This includes the Caldor, Tamarack, and Numbers Fires. Significant rises on rivers, small creeks and streams are expected. Equipment in and near river and creek channels should be moved to safety. Rock falls in canyons and ponding of water on roads will create hazardous driving conditions. This can especially be an issue on Interstate 80 between Reno and Truckee.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Lawrence; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Central Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Northern Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 1231 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Monett, Highlandville, Clever, Sparta, Crane and Pierce City. This includes the following low water crossings Tin Can Hollow at Highway CC, Dry Crane Creek at Jasmine Road, Little Crane Creek at Old Wire Road, Tory Creek at Highway O and Parchcorn Creek at Smyrna Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * CHANGES...Upgrade to high wind warning due to increased confidence in possibly damaging winds. * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. Wind prone areas such as Washoe Valley and Walker Lake could see gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The most intense winds are likely between 9 AM and 3 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Fence damage is possible. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be less during periods of heavier rainfall, however gusts to 40 mph will be likely.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Central Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Northern Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 1231 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Monett, Highlandville, Clever, Sparta, Crane and Pierce City. This includes the following low water crossings Tin Can Hollow at Highway CC, Dry Crane Creek at Jasmine Road, Little Crane Creek at Old Wire Road, Tory Creek at Highway O and Parchcorn Creek at Smyrna Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Williams FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Allen, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In northwest Ohio, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams. * From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * A warm front will move northward across the area and bring periods of moderate rain later Sunday through Monday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible across the two southern tiers of counties along the warm front. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible * The potential exists for small stream and creek flooding as well as flooding of low spots where water may cover some roads.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Western Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 305 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Branson, Forsyth, Merriam Woods, Reeds Spring, Rockaway Beach, Galena, Taneyville and Kissee Mills. This includes the following low water crossings Little North Fork at Haskins Ford Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Pond Fork at County Road 883, Little North Fork River at County Road 916 and Little Beaver Creek at County Road 447.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 08:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 159 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Pecos County and parts of I-10.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * Moderate to heavy rain will result in widespread rainfall totals of one to three inches, with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ozark The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Western Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 305 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Branson, Forsyth, Merriam Woods, Reeds Spring, Rockaway Beach, Galena, Taneyville and Kissee Mills. This includes the following low water crossings Little North Fork at Haskins Ford Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Pond Fork at County Road 883, Little North Fork River at County Road 916 and Little Beaver Creek at County Road 447.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois, Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry IL, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island and Warren. In Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren and Washington. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * From late tonight through Monday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected across the area. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches is possible. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, Christian, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-23 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Lawrence; Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN BARRY, NORTHWESTERN CHRISTIAN, SOUTHERN LAWRENCE AND NORTHERN STONE COUNTIES At 318 PM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported that flooding was occuring from thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Republic, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Marionville, Clever, Crane and Billings. Highway U was reported to be impassible due to being flooded at the Sliver Lake Branch Low Water Crossing in northeast Stone County. This includes the following low water crossings Spring River at County Road 2110, Green Valley Creek at Holder RD, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road, Little Crane Creek at Old Wire Road and Dry Crane Creek at Jasmine Road. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-23 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CRAWFORD COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Mono FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central California, including the following area, Mono County. * From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall from a strong atmospheric river will move into the region tonight and continue through Sunday and into Monday. Total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches along Highway 395. * Debris flows, ash flows, rock falls, and tree falls are likely, especially on or near burn scars and steep terrain. This includes the Slink, Boot, and Tamarack Fires. Significant rises on rivers, small creeks and streams are expected. Equipment in and near river and creek channels should be moved to safety. Rock falls in canyons and ponding of water on roads will create hazardous driving conditions. This can especially be an issue along Highway 395 in the Walker River Canyon.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Parke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Clinton; Fountain; Howard; Montgomery; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of central Indiana, north central Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following areas, in central Indiana, Clinton and Howard. In north central Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion and Warren. * From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move through tomorrow/tomorrow night. Heavy rain will be possible at times with rainfall amounts up to 3 inches. Flash flooding is possible, especially in low-lying areas.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * CHANGES...Conversion to wind advisory due to increased confidence in strong but not damaging winds. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The strongest winds are expected between 3 PM and 9 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be less during periods of heavier rainfall, however gusts to 40 mph will be likely.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-23 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more powerful west swell is expected to bring larger surf of 8 to 12 feet Monday and Tuesday. In addition to dangerous waves and currents, this can result in breaking waves and closures to the Ventura Harbor entrance.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams County. In Michigan, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry, Christian, Douglas, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-23 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-23 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Douglas; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Western Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 305 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Branson, Forsyth, Merriam Woods, Reeds Spring, Rockaway Beach, Galena, Taneyville and Kissee Mills. This includes the following low water crossings Little North Fork at Haskins Ford Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Pond Fork at County Road 883, Little North Fork River at County Road 916 and Little Beaver Creek at County Road 447.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Western Hampden by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Western Hampden FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures falling into the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Western Hampden MA, Eastern Hampden MA and Eastern Hampshire MA Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA

