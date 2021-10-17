Report: LSU, Ed Orgeron reach separation agreement, will part ways after season

Despite a 49-42 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday, it appears as if LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s fate has been sealed.

The school and head coach have reached a separation agreement in which Orgeron will complete the remainder of the season but will not return in 2022, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Dellenger added that the negotiations for the separation agreement began last week, before Saturday’s win over Florida.

The decision to mutually part ways comes just 21 months after Orgeron led LSU to a national championship.

LSU has gone 9-8 since winning that game, but Dellenger also reports that the decision extends beyond the record and that there is a strained relationship between Orgeron and the administration that is rooted in team management and public/private behavior.

According to WBRZ’s Matt Trent, Orgeron’s personal life was mixing with his coaching duties.

For instance, there were multiple practices in which “girlfriends” were present and at one point children and women participated in football drills during practice.

Trent also reported that Orgeron’s “lack of organization” frustrated coaching staff and players, confirming a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel that neither the players nor coaches wanted to be there anyore.

Per Trent, the team had lost respect for Orgeron after the march to the office of LSU president Thomas Galligan in protest of police brutality across the country

Orgeron, a Louisiana native, was hired as head coach in 2016 to take over for Les Miles after spending the previous two seasons as the team’s defensive line coach. He went 49-17 at LSU, including 4-1 in bowl games.

