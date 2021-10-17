CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Report: LSU, Ed Orgeron reach separation agreement, will part ways after season

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iWN7_0cU40bMU00

Despite a 49-42 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday, it appears as if LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s fate has been sealed.

The school and head coach have reached a separation agreement in which Orgeron will complete the remainder of the season but will not return in 2022, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Dellenger added that the negotiations for the separation agreement began last week, before Saturday’s win over Florida.

The decision to mutually part ways comes just 21 months after Orgeron led LSU to a national championship.

LSU has gone 9-8 since winning that game, but Dellenger also reports that the decision extends beyond the record and that there is a strained relationship between Orgeron and the administration that is rooted in team management and public/private behavior.

According to WBRZ’s Matt Trent, Orgeron’s personal life was mixing with his coaching duties.

For instance, there were multiple practices in which “girlfriends” were present and at one point children and women participated in football drills during practice.

Trent also reported that Orgeron’s “lack of organization” frustrated coaching staff and players, confirming a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel that neither the players nor coaches wanted to be there anyore.

Per Trent, the team had lost respect for Orgeron after the march to the office of LSU president Thomas Galligan in protest of police brutality across the country

Orgeron, a Louisiana native, was hired as head coach in 2016 to take over for Les Miles after spending the previous two seasons as the team’s defensive line coach. He went 49-17 at LSU, including 4-1 in bowl games.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
WHIO Dayton

Corral leads No. 12 Mississippi over Orgeron, LSU 31-17

OXFORD, Miss. — (AP) — Matt Corral threw for a touchdown and ran for another, directing No. 12 Mississippi to a 31-point outburst that spanned the second and third quarters to beat lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron and LSU 31-17 Saturday. LSU (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) lost in its first game...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Miles
Person
Ed Orgeron
Steelers Depot

Ryan Clark Wants LSU To Offer Mike Tomlin A Deal That Would ‘Make Him Disrespectful To Lord Jesus Christ To Turn Down’

Rumors have a way of taking on a life of their own, even when fabricated out of a misunderstanding, or even out of nothing. This past week, there were some rumors about the LSU Tigers possibly pursuing Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for the job, or Tomlin being interested in the job, following the school’s departure with head coach Ed Orgeron.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Bowl Games#American Football#Lsu#Sports Illustrated#Coach Administration#Wbrz#Prax#Yahoo
On3.com

Nick Saban admitted he lit into the team on Thursday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is credited with being one of the greatest Xs and Os minds in college football history. Perhaps the most understated element of Saban’s highly decorated coaching acumen is his remarkable understanding of human psychology and how that affects his players. He understands human nature with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

LSU AD is calling Dabo to offer him the HC job......

Obviously Dabo is going to say no, but that's how LSU's AD works: he forces someone to say no and then moves on. https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/lsu-football/lsu-coaching-rumors-dabo-swinney-among-candidates-for-tigers-job-per-report/. This would certainly be a splash hire. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum discusses names to watch for LSU job

Now that it has been made official that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are parting ways at the end of this season; the question on everyone’s mind is who will replace him. There are many names out there of potential candidates and on his podcast on Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed those options with co-host Matt Barrie.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Audacy

Audacy

41K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy