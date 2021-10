The North Fork Environmental Council will virtually hold its annual meeting open to the public on Monday, Oct. 18 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The annual meeting is an opportunity for members and interested community members to listen to a summary of the past year. All participants are also able to present themselves as a candidate for an officer of the council. Elections will be held at the following NFEC board meeting on Monday, Nov. 8.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO