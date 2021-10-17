Regulators badly underestimated the devastation of a possible oil spill off California coast

Off Shore Oil Rigs, Southern California.Camarillo, Santa Barbara. Travels to Orange County for Tour and Briefing on Emergency Response. October 12, 2021 - ORANGE COUNTY – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced that the California Department of Justice is investigating the oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach. The California Department of Justice will work in coordination with other state, local, and federal authorities to determine the cause of the spill and what, if anything, could have been done to prevent or minimize the disaster. Attorney General Bonta, along with U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, traveled to Orange County today for a special briefing by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), the U.S. Coast Guard, and the company responsible for the spill, Amplify Energy, to discuss the emergency response to the oil spill.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO