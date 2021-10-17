CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulators badly underestimated the devastation of a possible oil spill off California coast

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Regulators scrutinizing plans for an oil pipeline off the Orange County coast in the 1970s examined the potential damage in the event of a ship anchor strike but downplayed the risks, concluding that a resulting spill would be minor, according to documents reviewed by the Los Angeles...

www.gazettextra.com

SFGate

Rain is about to set off the 'tick time bomb' in California

Bay Area outdoor lovers are welcoming the first storms of the season with mixed emotions. California’s parched landscapes clearly need the water, but then again, it’ll put a literal damper on our time in nature. And even when storms pass, some fear that a new problem will emerge. “While I’m...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Calls for state of emergency to be declared in California over shipping crisis

The head of the California Trucking Association has said that a state of emergency should be declared in California over the chaos at the ports. "I think we are in a situation in California where a state of emergency related to the ports is certainly something that should be considered," Shawn Yadon, the CEO of the California Trucking Association told Fox News.
INDUSTRY
KRMG

Coast Guard had earlier notice about California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — The Coast Guard received multiple reports of a possible fuel spill off the Southern California coast earlier than previously disclosed and asked local authorities to investigate about 15 hours before its own personnel confirmed a large oil slick, which came from a leaking undersea pipeline, records show.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

Avoiding water bankruptcy in the Southwest: What the US and Iran can learn from each other

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The 2021 water year ended on Sept. 30, and it was another hot, dry year in the western U.S., with almost the entire region in drought. Reservoirs vital for farms, communities and hydropower have fallen to dangerous lows. The biggest blow came in August, when the U.S. government issued its first ever water shortage declaration […] The post Avoiding water bankruptcy in the Southwest: What the US and Iran can learn from each other appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC10

Groups want US to suspend oil leases off California coast

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A group of environmental organizations is demanding the Biden administration suspend and cancel oil and gas leases in federal waters off the California coast after a recent crude oil spill. The Center for Biological Diversity and about three dozen organizations sent a petition Wednesday to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons, Coast Guard says

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to 25,000 gallons, or only about one-fifth of what officials initially feared, a Coast Guard official said Thursday. The leak off the coast of Orange County was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Bonta Says California Department of Justice Is Investigating Oil Spill Off Coast of Huntington Beach

Off Shore Oil Rigs, Southern California.Camarillo, Santa Barbara. Travels to Orange County for Tour and Briefing on Emergency Response. October 12, 2021 - ORANGE COUNTY – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced that the California Department of Justice is investigating the oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach. The California Department of Justice will work in coordination with other state, local, and federal authorities to determine the cause of the spill and what, if anything, could have been done to prevent or minimize the disaster. Attorney General Bonta, along with U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, traveled to Orange County today for a special briefing by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), the U.S. Coast Guard, and the company responsible for the spill, Amplify Energy, to discuss the emergency response to the oil spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Mexican Native Sentenced for Toxic Marijuana Cultivation Operation in the Sierra National Forest in Madera County, California - Agents Found Deadly Banned Pesticides Sprayed Directly On the Plants

October 19, 2021 - FRESNO, Calif. — Luis Madrigal-Reyes, 37, a native and citizen of Mexico, was sentenced on Monday to two years and five months in prison for conspiring to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Madrigal was also...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Janesville Gazette

San Diego wanted to share unused COVID-19 vaccine with Mexico, but US government said no

SAN DIEGO — Coronavirus vaccines have a six-month shelf life after which medical providers must throw them in the trash. Nobody trained to administer vaccines can bear to throw them out, and medical providers across San Diego County thought they had hit on the perfect solution: Send some of those about-to-expire doses to Tijuana or other parts of Baja California where they could find a warm arm before expiring in a cold freezer.
PUBLIC HEALTH

