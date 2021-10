Not a day goes by when we are not hit by some new rumor or benchmark of Intel Alder Lake — and no wonder. The processors are set to release sometime next month, bringing with them exciting upgrades that will undoubtedly put them on the list of best CPUs. This time it is the turn of Intel's Core i5-12400, a mid-range processor from Intel's Alder Lake lineup, was tested in three different benchmarks. The results do nothing to subside the growing hype, and in one of the tests, the CPU beats AMD's entire Ryzen 5000 line. For now take these benchmarks with a healthy does of salt.

