CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Small earthquake rattles northeast Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEO4H_0cU406HK00
Small earthquake rattles northeast Georgia (U.S. Geological Survey)

LINCOLNTON, Ga. — Parts of northeast Georgia were rattled by a minor earthquake Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.2 magnitude quake shook the Georgia/South Carolina border near Lincolnton around 7 a.m.

The earthquake was shallow, with a depth of about 3.4 miles.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The most recent earthquake in the area was reported five months ago between Washington and Lincolnton and was 2.3 magnitude.

Another 1.8 magnitude earthquake nearby in Thomson was reported six months ago.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rick becomes hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Rick strengthened to a hurricane Saturday off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit that coast by Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick may become a major hurricane with winds as high as 120 miles per hour (195 kph) before hitting land somewhere between the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and Manzanillo.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hali, a great white shark, is located off east coast of Florida

STUART, Fla. — Hali is making for the tropics. The great white, a 10-foot, 2-inch long, 697-pound female juvenile shark, was spotted 15 miles off the east coast of Florida on Friday, TCPalm.com reported. According to OCEARCH, a shark research and advocacy group, Hali was pinged at about 10:42 a.m. EDT about 15 miles off the coast of Martin County in South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that investigators...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincolnton, GA
State
Washington State
Lincolnton, GA
Government
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Thomson, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
91K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy