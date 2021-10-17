Small earthquake rattles northeast Georgia (U.S. Geological Survey)

LINCOLNTON, Ga. — Parts of northeast Georgia were rattled by a minor earthquake Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.2 magnitude quake shook the Georgia/South Carolina border near Lincolnton around 7 a.m.

The earthquake was shallow, with a depth of about 3.4 miles.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The most recent earthquake in the area was reported five months ago between Washington and Lincolnton and was 2.3 magnitude.

Another 1.8 magnitude earthquake nearby in Thomson was reported six months ago.

©2021 Cox Media Group