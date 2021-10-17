CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Drive-by shooting puts 2 people in hospital, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7E8E_0cU3zvhh00
(Alexander Filon/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Mt. Moriah early Sunday morning.

A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, a man called from a gas station on Kirby Parkway near East Raines Road and told investigators he had also been shot at the shopping plaza.

He went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said passing cars were shooting at each other and the two victims were accidentally hit in the crossfire.

No suspects or arrests have been made yet and it is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Delana Morris
5d ago

This is sad, Lord they just riding around shooting up everybody and anybody like the wild wild west. Lord please help Memphis

Reply
4
Stephen Forsyth
5d ago

Wish all these loser thugs would finish killing each other off, so we could return to something like civility.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man charged in fatal shooting at Memphis club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after a shooting inside of a Memphis nightclub left one man dead, according to police. The shooting happened early Friday morning, around 12:30 a.m., inside of the Indulge Lounge on Winchester Rd. Police said the gunman is 26-year-old Keython Johnson. Johnson...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Gunman robs Memphis pawn shop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is on the run after pointing a gun in a manager’s face and taking off with money and jewelry, according to the Memphis Police Department. The robbery happened at the Cash America Pawn shop on Elvis Presley Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to police.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting#Mpd#Crimestoppers#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man accused of pushing Amazon driver into delivery truck and taking off

PATERSON, N.J. — Authorities arrested a man Thursday after police said he pushed an Amazon delivery driver into a company truck and took off in the vehicle. The incident happened after the delivery driver parked the truck near Straight Street and Fulton Street in Paterson, WABC-TV reported. A man pushed the driver into the truck and got behind the wheel, according to the news station.
PATERSON, NJ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
70K+
Followers
71K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy