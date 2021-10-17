Drive-by shooting puts 2 people in hospital, police say

(Alexander Filon/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Mt. Moriah early Sunday morning.

A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, a man called from a gas station on Kirby Parkway near East Raines Road and told investigators he had also been shot at the shopping plaza.

He went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said passing cars were shooting at each other and the two victims were accidentally hit in the crossfire.

No suspects or arrests have been made yet and it is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

