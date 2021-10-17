CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury prepares to launch online sales tax

By Tom Rees
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRishi Sunak is stepping up plans for an online sales tax to level the playing field between tech behemoths and high street retailers after delaying an overhaul of business rates. Treasury officials have accelerated work on a new e-commerce tax in the past few weeks and are scoping out...

kggfradio.com

Sales Tax Previously Used for CES

With the ½ cent sales tax extension vote coming up next month in Coffeyville, some citizens want to know what the sales tax has been used for in the past. City Manager Mark Hall says it was used with a mill levy to help build Community Elementary School. The sales...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Powell Tribune

County property, tax info available online

Wondering who owns a piece of land? Want clear directions to any place in Park County? Not sure if the assessor’s office has valued your property correctly or how much you owe in property taxes?. The answers to all those questions lie within a few clicks of a mouse or...
PARK COUNTY, WY
News-Herald.net

Delinquent tax sale Monday

The Loudon County delinquent property tax sale will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the old Loudon City Hall, 201 Alma Place, and could include 65 parcels for the tax years 2017 and 2018. The number of properties available could change by the time the sale occurs, Lisa Niles,...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

It’s a tax only if you pay it: Online retailers made to collect state, local sales taxes consumers ignored

Woodstock residents who have been shopping online this year have given the city a boost in revenue. And for that, we can thank the U.S. Supreme Court. Through the first […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
WOODSTOCK, IL
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Philip Hammond
Liberal First

City launches online bill pay

After much discussion and planning, the City of Liberal is now offering a way to pay utility bills without having to visit City Hall. The City of Liberal recently announced there are now options to pay bills online or by phone. I.T. Director Tim Lunceford said the process to make that a reality has taken quite some time.
LIBERAL, KS
AccountingWEB

How CPAs Can Prepare for the 2022 Tax Season

The way tax seasons work, it always feels like the next one is just around the corner. Over the last year (2021), there have been several unclear situations regarding how taxes are filed and to whom they pertain. Granted, 2021 was a unique year all around. The world has faced a lot of changes in a short time, and it has carried over to the field of accounting. Now, accountants and their clients have to be uniquely aware of new regulations and classifications instituted for the unique circumstances of 2020-2021. Accountants have been battling several issues, ranging from guidance on COVID relief to answers from the IRS regarding backlogs. CNBC mentions that over eight million paper-based tax returns ended up in a backlog thanks to the pandemic's effect on the IRS's offices. This year might be just as bad. Still, accountants and their clients can buffer themselves against the fallout by focusing on preparation.
INCOME TAX
WashingtonExaminer

IRS Licensing of Tax Preparers Is Ripe for Abuse

Roughly a quarter of all jobs in America now require some sort of occupational license. Sixty years ago, it was about one job in 20. Should tax preparers join the list? The Taxpayer Protection and Preparer Proficiency Act of 2021 (H.R. 4184), introduced by Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), is the latest legislative attempt to do so. CEI signed onto a coalition letter this week, led by the Institute for Justice, opposing the idea.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Three reasons to scrap the online sales tax

It will save the high street. It will curb the power of Big Tech. And it will allow other taxes to be cut, and create a fairer economy. It is not hard to reel out the arguments in favour of an online sales tax. The idea keeps coming round and...
INCOME TAX
Valley Times-News

Area banks react to new reporting proposal

Area financial institutions are voicing their concerns with a new measure that is under consideration in Congress. The Treasury Department’s proposal would require the IRS to report banking transactions from accounts with at least $600 of deposits or withdrawals. However, many lawmakers are urging to increase that limit to $10,000 and explore other exceptions like excluding mortgage payments or payroll deposits. Under this proposal, banks would be required by law to report account information to the IRS, though they would not give information on individual transactions.
VALLEY, AL
steamboatsprings.net

August Final Sales Tax Report

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO-October 15, 2021-The city has published the final August 2021 sales, use, and accommodation tax report. The August 2021 sales taxes for the City of Steamboat Springs are 17.50% higher compared to the August 2020 collections or an increase of $403,067. For the past 5 years, August collections...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
High Plains Journal

Prepare now for likely tax changes

The Biden administration’s proposed tax changes could have big implications for your farm or ranch this year and next. Political wrangling has kept the tax measure in flux, but many expect bill to become law later this year. Here’s what’s in the proposed legislation that could impact your financial bottom line:
AGRICULTURE
WKRC

Online posts misrepresent scope of tax proposal, policy

(AP) - A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Online posts misrepresent scope of tax...
POLITICS
accountingtoday.com

Treasury rips ‘misinformation’ on tax plan’s bank-data provision

The U.S. Treasury Department accused opponents of a key part of President Joe Biden’s tax plan of spreading “misinformation” as the administration tries to rally support for a proposal that’s found difficulty gaining traction in Congress. The plan would require financial institutions to report information about some bank accounts to...
INCOME TAX
mymcr.net

Bilderback: Vote no on road sales tax

It’s that time again: I’ve gotten the county’s letter in the water bill promoting the TSPLOST (which at one time was prohibited by law) and the “Vote Yes” yard signs are on street corners now. If you are undecided or even planning to support a new road tax, consider why I am not in favor of it.
TRAFFIC
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Sales tax revenue growth continues

The sales tax picture continues to look rosy for Central Texas entities. All cities in the surrounding counties show economic growth over 2020 – many with double-digit growth – and Lampasas leads the group. Through 10 months of 2021, sales tax receipts for the city of Lampasas are running 21% ahead of last year – the highest year-to-date percentage gain in the area. Lampasas’ currentyear…
LAMPASAS, TX
foodlogistics.com

Online Grocery Sales Reach $8B

The U.S. online grocery market generated $8 billion in sales during September, driven by $6.4 billion from the pick-up/delivery segment and $1.7 billion from ship-to-home, according to a recent Brick Meets Click survey, sponsored by Mercatus. “The combined pick-up and delivery segment now captures nearly 80% of sales in the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak in row over Treasury’s failure to cut business rates in Budget

Rishi Sunak is at the centre of a Cabinet row over the Treasury’s failure to cut business rates, despite an explicit Conservative manifesto pledge to do so. A senior minister complained that the Chancellor appeared to have been “captured by the Treasury” – which is said to be institutionally opposed to an overhaul of the tax – after it emerged that the Budget would not deliver the Tories’ promise to “cut the burden of tax on business by reducing business rates”.
ECONOMY

