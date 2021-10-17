Treasury prepares to launch online sales tax

The way tax seasons work, it always feels like the next one is just around the corner. Over the last year (2021), there have been several unclear situations regarding how taxes are filed and to whom they pertain. Granted, 2021 was a unique year all around. The world has faced a lot of changes in a short time, and it has carried over to the field of accounting. Now, accountants and their clients have to be uniquely aware of new regulations and classifications instituted for the unique circumstances of 2020-2021. Accountants have been battling several issues, ranging from guidance on COVID relief to answers from the IRS regarding backlogs. CNBC mentions that over eight million paper-based tax returns ended up in a backlog thanks to the pandemic's effect on the IRS's offices. This year might be just as bad. Still, accountants and their clients can buffer themselves against the fallout by focusing on preparation.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO