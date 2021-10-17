CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistachio’s Gift - Mascot Head, Mascot Bod

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObtaining the Mascot Head and Mascot Bod requires you to decorate areas of Picnic. If you place chairs and decorations around the Picnic Provence, you’ll eventually encounter Pistachio the turtle. Your encounters with...

www.ign.com

CNN

49 gifts every woman in your life would love to receive

Believe it or not, friends, gifting season is here. Whether you’ve been taking note of what types of things your loved ones have been yearning to receive or you have absolutely no clue what to buy, you’ll have to make your final choice soon enough. Regardless, finding the right gift...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Disney World’s New Popcorn Bucket is a MUST-Have For Collectors!

There’s a LOT going on today in Magic Kingdom because it’s finally Disney World’s 50th anniversary!. Along with lots of new treats to try, there’s also a bunch of new 50th anniversary souvenirs that are selling out FAST. This souvenir is no exception, and we’ll show you why. There are...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistachios
Inside the Magic

Disney’s New Popcorn Bucket Draws Massive Hour-Long Line

Disney fans go crazy for the latest merchandise. From spirit jerseys to Minnie ears, Disney Parks fans love adding new merch to their collection. One of the biggest items that fans love are the popcorn buckets and sippers that Disney Parks release throughout the year. We have seen Jingle Bell...
LIFESTYLE
makeupandbeautyblog.com

Sundays With Tabs the Cat, Makeup and Beauty Blog Mascot, Vol. 681

It’s full-on fall, y’all. On windy days when I see the fallen oak leaves pick up and swirl around, I think of how Tabs loved to chase them. He’d sit there and wait for a bunch of leaves to swirl around, and the he’d just bound on over and get up in the mix.
PETS
IGN

Happy's Humble Burger Farm - Gameplay Trailer

Get another look at the horror adventure cooking sim game, Happy's Humble Burger Farm, in this latest creepy trailer. The alarm goes off. It's a brand new day but... You have no memories, just an incessant thought reminding you to report to Happy's Humble Burger Farm night shift. Grilling burgers, frying nuggies, and baking cookies sound like an easy enough task until creepy things start happening all around. The mascot Barnyard Buds statues moving by themselves, lights turning off out of the blue, and doors that can't seem to keep shut are just the beginning. Block unsettling occurrences out of mind by fulfilling orders and managing the entire restaurant. Complete the daily duties from the board, get rid of live rats, unclog toilets, put out literal fires, and beware of the demon-like figures trying to mess with your shift. Above all else, stay away from Happy the Humble Heifer-commit enough infractions and the merry cow becomes an evil beast ready to tear you apart. Happy's Humble Burger Farm is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility, and Steam for Windows PC on December 3, 2021. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Drink, Eat, Read and Play Your Way Towards the Holidays With an Advent Calendar for Men

If we’re being honest, the holidays feel much more geared towards kids than adults. They get time off from school, they spend the day in their pajamas watching TV, and ‘being active’ means snowball fights and riding a sled, which TBH is a pretty fun way to workout. But that shouldn’t mean adults don’t also get to relax during the most wonderful time of the year. While decorating the home, searching for the perfect Christmas gifts and trying to avoid overeating at every holiday party can get tiresome, one way to enjoy the month of December is with a countdown just...
LIFESTYLE

