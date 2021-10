The majority of my wardrobe is black because a) I am a Pisces in a perpetual state of ennui, and b) if I wear anything lighter than dark charcoal I sweat right through the armpits. Want to hear something even more tragic? I once snagged a beautiful vintage silk button-up for a song, but I've never been able to wear it out because it's camel. Pit stains appear in the amount of time it takes me to put it on, grab my purse, search for my keys (which end up being in my purse), and start to head out the door. So there the button-up sits, in my closet, awaiting the day it can be worn. Turns out, though, that day is two days from now when my Amazon delivery of underarm sweat pads arrives. Let's unpack this together.

