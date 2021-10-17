CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo attend ‘Time Is Up’ premiere in Rome

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuzFR_0cU3yQZV00
New releases Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo attend ‘Time Is Up’ premiere in Rome The actress and singer looked stunning in a tight black dress.

Bella Thorne and her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo looked stunning at their new film premiere. The pair posed for photographs as they walked on the red carpet at their film’s premiere in Rome.

Bella and Benjamin wore matching black outfits, with Bella wearing her trademark red hair pulled up in a classic hairstyle. She wore a tight fitting black dress with a slit in the leg and a pin in the breast. She complimented her outfit with black heels and jewelry.

Benjamin wore an all black outfit, made up of a black suit, shirt, pants and shoes, that he paired with some sunglasses.

The pair, who got engaged in March of this year, are starring in the film together. “Time Is Up” is an Italian romance, directed by Elisa Amoruso, that follows two mismatched people who, following an accident, are forced to live their lives in the moment. While Bella Thorne has been acting since her youth in the Disney Channel, this is Benjamin Mascolo’s first movie role. Over the past years, he’s mostly been focused on his musical career.

The couple hopes to get married next summer and want to have two weddings. “We hope between June, July, August. The truth is, we have so much work, we want to find the time to enjoy the wedding. We don‘t want to rush it,” Mascolo explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Bella Thorne Transforms Into ‘The Little Mermaid’ in a Seashell Bustier & Fishtail Skirt

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday in a festive fashion this week. The actress, who turned 24 years old on Oct. 8, shared a look into her birthday party on Instagram last night. For the celebration, Thorne and her friends all dressed up as different movie characters from her films. Thorne herself opted for a take on Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” in a seashell bustier and an iridescent fish scale-inspired skirt with fishnet tights to match, too. “There were many moments where we cried from laughing so hard. i thank my friends for being the funniest most genuine endearing people I have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefashionistastories.com

Josh O`Connor in Loewe at the ''Mothering Sunday'' 16th Rome Festival Premiere

On Sunday(October 17th) Josh O'Connor hit the red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Festival for the premiere of ''Mothering Sunday.''. When it comes to his style, Josh has proven that he is a LOEWE fan because he has consistently turned to the fashion house for a lot of his red carpet looks. He chose a SPRING 2021 two-tone shirt with black trousers.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Madonna leaves fans stunned into silence in gorgeous leather pants

Madonna is known for her extraordinary looks, and on Tuesday the singer proved just that as she shared some exciting news about her upcoming documentary, Madame X. The Vogue singer revealed that the script for the project was nearly finished, and she made the announcement while sprawled out on a beautiful rug in a stunning pair of leather pants. The singer had gone all-out with her look, as she also included some platform shoes, a mesh top, accessorized with some fingerless gloves and several chain necklaces, one of which featured a cross. In some of the photos, she even wore a pair of white-framed sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mascolo
Person
Bella Thorne
Lake Geneva Regional News

Stars attend 'The Power of the Dog' premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst joined acclaimed New Zealand director Jane Campion on the London Film Festival red carpet on Monday to premiere their new movie "The Power of the Dog."
MOVIES
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Time Is Up#Fianc#Italian#The Disney Channel
wmleader.com

Leni Klum and dad Seal attend ‘The Harder They Fall’ premiere

When it comes to coordinating red carpet style, Seal and Leni Klum know how to nail it. The teen model, 17, joined her father, 58, on the red carpet for the LA premiere of Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday, where the pair both sported black outfits with matching dark purple nail polish.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Halloween Early as Sid & Nancy: See Photos

Halloween isn't until next weekend, but that isn't stopping Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian from celebrating a little early. The newly engaged couple shared photos of their spot-on costumes as ill-fated punk-rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. The blink-182 drummer wore a black leather jacket, spiky black wig and Sid's signature padlock necklace to embody the Sex Pistols bassist, while Kardashian wore a sheer fishnet shirt over a black bra with a curly blonde wig to dress up as the rocker's girlfriend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefashionistastories.com

Barbara Ronchi in Giorgio Armani at the ''I Am Santa Claus'' 16th Rome Film Festival Premiere

On Wednesday(October 13th) Barbara Ronchi hit the red carpet for the premiere ''I Am Santa Claus'' during the16th Rome Film Festival. Barbara wore all black but she looked simply beautiful in her GIORGIO ARMANI velvet, v-neck gown which she dressed up with CRIVELLI jewelry. This may not be a wow moment but her ''less is more'' approach worked in her favor.
MOVIES
soapsindepth.com

Ava and Grace Scarola Attend the Premiere of Their New Movie — See the Pics!

Fans of adorable and talented child stars Ava and Grace Scarola only get to see one twin at a time on GENERAL HOSPITAL as they take turns playing the role of Avery Corinthos. But very soon they’ll be able to see the twins playing separate characters in the new movie The Missing Twin! They announced they’d begun filming the thriller in March and now in October, they attended a special premiere screening!
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Paid Tribute to a Famous Look From 1999 at This Fashion Show

The City of Lights is having one of the biggest events of the year: Paris Fashion Week is back, and for the past several days, we’ve been fawning over some incredible looks from established and up-and-coming designers. We’ve also spotted a number of famous celebrity kids taking the runway, and showing off their love of fashion, too. But nothing could really top Paris Jackson’s look at Stella McCartney’s fashion show, where the young star’s sartorial statement paid homage to McCartney’s own 1999 Met Gala look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thefocus.news

Is Chance Chancellor coming back to The Young And The Restless?

Chance Chancellor left the popular daytime soap opera The Young & The Restless in early 2021; Many fans think he could be coming back to Genoa City and here’s why. February 2021 marked Chance Chancellor aka Donny Boaz’s last appearance on the daytime drama and it appears the character won’t be recast.
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy