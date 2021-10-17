CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Clinton Links Arms With Wife Hillary As He’s Discharged From Hospital After Infection – Photos

Headed home at last! Bill Clinton appeared to be in good spirits as he linked arms with wife Hillary for support on Oct. 17 while leaving UC Irvine.

Bill Clinton, 75, is headed home after being in hospital for several days. The former president was seen linking arms with his wife Hillary Clinton, 73, as he exited UC Irvine Hospital in California on Sunday, Oct. 17. Although Bill kept his face covered with a protective mask, his eyes appeared to light up as he approached the glass doors where a small crowed awaited. Hillary sweetly looked up at her husband as they walked arm-in-arm, just a day after she was visiting him in the ICU.

Bill, who hails from Arkansas, rocked a pair of faded jeans along with a burgundy t-shirt, navy blazer and black loafers. Hillary opted for a casual elegant look with a white button down shirt, black jacket and pants along with a pointy loafer shoe. The former Secretary of State kept her blonde hair back in a ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44w2ic_0cU3xxXZ00
Bill Clinton sweetly links arms with wife Hillary as he leaves UC Irvine hospital on Sunday, Oct. 17. He was admitted to ICU on Tuesday for an infection. (SplashNews.com)

Bill’s spokesman Angel Ureña shared an update about the former president’s health upon his discharge from his doctors Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack. “His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Angel tweeted. “On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress.”

Hillary was seen visiting Bill at the medical facility on Saturday with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, 40. The former First Lady had a Starbucks coffee and Givenchy “Antigona” bag in hand as she exited a chauffeur driven vehicle. She once again opted for a black-and-white ensemble, going with a patterned coat and a headband, which she frequently used to don in her ’90s White House days.

Bill was admitted to UC Irvine on Tuesday this week for a “non-COVID” related infection, later reported to be UTI. “He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” his doctors said in a statement on Thursday.

His spokesperson posted that Bill was in “good spirits” ahead of his release. “President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow,” his rep tweeted on Saturday evening.

